Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice
A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
usf.edu
Looking into the implications of the Andrew Warren trial
A federal judge will soon decide whether Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren was unjustly suspended by Gov. DeSantis earlier this year. A trial in Tallahassee wrapped up on Thursday, and a decision is expected later this month. DeSantis suspended Warren over his signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments. Warren is suing to be reinstated.
floridapolitics.com
James Madison Institute property insurance paper targets attorney fees ahead of Special Session
“In order to restore sanity and predictability to the state’s insurance system, one-way attorney fee laws must be repealed ..." With the Legislature poised to return to the Capitol on Dec. 12 for a Special Session to pass changes to the state’s property insurance laws amid a free-falling market, Tallahassee-based conservative think tank James Madison Institute released a paper outlining steps to solve the issue.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.27.22
DeSantis 2024 continues to gain traction, while Joel Greenberg will spend more than a decade behind bars. Florida’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law garnered plenty of attention and criticism from Democrats when it was approved during the 2022 Session. But with much of that discussion surrounding the law’s effects on LGBTQ issues in school, far fewer people probably expected “potentially canceling a Hanukkah presentation” as one of the law’s effects.
Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.5.22
Wake up right with Sunburn — big scoops and other news about Florida politics. Spotted at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Brian Ballard and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. ___. Jonathan Rees, the former Director of State Government Affairs for Anheuser-Busch, is joining the lobbying firm Smith...
WESH
Millions in state funds going toward restoration of damaged Florida homes, Gov. DeSantis says
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday morning in southwest Florida. DeSantis said storm recovery efforts have continued after Hurricane Ian and Nicole. Monday morning, he announced that state funds will go toward restoring homes damaged in the recent storms. "Today, I'm announcing Florida will be providing up to...
YAHOO!
Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor resigns amid traffic stop controversy
TAMPA — Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor resigned Monday effective immediately after an investigation into a Pinellas County traffic stop last month where she flashed a badge and asked a deputy to “just let us go.”. Mayor Jane Castor asked for and received the resignation, Castor announced...
niceville.com
Florida dentist indicted, accused of tax evasion
FLORIDA – An Ocala dentist has been charged with tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Frantz Brignol has been charged with one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return, said United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg. If convicted, Brignol faces up to six years in federal prison.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Police Chief resigns amid traffic stop scandal
Mayor Jane Castor said the Chief's 'accomplishments pale in comparison to the priority I place on integrity.'. Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor resigned Monday morning, Mayor Jane Castor announced, after O’Connor controversially appeared to use her position to get out of a traffic citation. In a tweet Monday...
floridapolitics.com
Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’
He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
Most voters would pick DeSantis over Trump: poll
As Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touted his party’s midterm successes in the state this week, a new Marquette University Law School poll shows that his overall popularity has surpassed former President Donald Trump.
What's the state of Florida's water quality after Hurricane Ian, Nicole?
Mark Perry, the executive director of the Florida Oceanographic Society, discusses the water quality of Lake Okeechobee and the estuaries following this summer's rainy season.
Former Florida attorney sentenced to 1 year in prison for tax evasion: DOJ
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Gulf Breeze attorney was sentenced to one year in federal prison following a May 2022 guilty plea of three counts of tax evasion, according to a release from the Northern District of Florida Department of Justice. William Carter Elliot, 61, was a former attorney and the sole proprietor […]
With Florida’s lead Oath Keeper facing prison time, another Tampa Bay defendant remains eager for his day in court
Kelly Meggs, retired Green Beret Jeremy Brown and many other Oath Keepers claimed they went to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, to provide security for speakers at the "Stop the Steal" rally.
As 90 deadline approaches, experts warn of mass insurance denials
Friday marks 65 days since Hurricane Ian hit and already more than 130,000 people have had their claims denied. State law requires insurance companies to approve or deny a claim within 90 days.
‘It’s embarrassing’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor could resign after being placed on administrative leave
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor has been placed on administrative leave after she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license last month.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
Florida sues realty company and reality-star founder for ‘swindling’ homeowners across U.S.
The promise of quick cash has landed thousands of unsuspecting homeowners across the country with 40-year liens attached to their homes or lawsuits demanding thousands of dollars, in what Florida’s attorney general now calls a deceptive scheme to swindle customers out of their home equity. Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit Tuesday against MV Realty, a Florida-based company that was the subject of a national collaborative investigation by eight local television news stations in November.
Walt Disney World’s special district in Florida could be preserved in 2023, but DeSantis says no ‘U-turns’
The fate of Walt Disney World in Florida is still to be decided, but a change in corporate leadership may shift those discussions.
Comments / 1