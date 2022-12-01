ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice

A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
Looking into the implications of the Andrew Warren trial

A federal judge will soon decide whether Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren was unjustly suspended by Gov. DeSantis earlier this year. A trial in Tallahassee wrapped up on Thursday, and a decision is expected later this month. DeSantis suspended Warren over his signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments. Warren is suing to be reinstated.
James Madison Institute property insurance paper targets attorney fees ahead of Special Session

“In order to restore sanity and predictability to the state’s insurance system, one-way attorney fee laws must be repealed ..." With the Legislature poised to return to the Capitol on Dec. 12 for a Special Session to pass changes to the state’s property insurance laws amid a free-falling market, Tallahassee-based conservative think tank James Madison Institute released a paper outlining steps to solve the issue.
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.27.22

DeSantis 2024 continues to gain traction, while Joel Greenberg will spend more than a decade behind bars. Florida’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law garnered plenty of attention and criticism from Democrats when it was approved during the 2022 Session. But with much of that discussion surrounding the law’s effects on LGBTQ issues in school, far fewer people probably expected “potentially canceling a Hanukkah presentation” as one of the law’s effects.
Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.5.22

Wake up right with Sunburn — big scoops and other news about Florida politics. Spotted at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Brian Ballard and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. ___. Jonathan Rees, the former Director of State Government Affairs for Anheuser-Busch, is joining the lobbying firm Smith...
Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor resigns amid traffic stop controversy

TAMPA — Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor resigned Monday effective immediately after an investigation into a Pinellas County traffic stop last month where she flashed a badge and asked a deputy to “just let us go.”. Mayor Jane Castor asked for and received the resignation, Castor announced...
Florida dentist indicted, accused of tax evasion

FLORIDA – An Ocala dentist has been charged with tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Frantz Brignol has been charged with one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return, said United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg. If convicted, Brignol faces up to six years in federal prison.
Tampa Police Chief resigns amid traffic stop scandal

Mayor Jane Castor said the Chief's 'accomplishments pale in comparison to the priority I place on integrity.'. Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor resigned Monday morning, Mayor Jane Castor announced, after O’Connor controversially appeared to use her position to get out of a traffic citation. In a tweet Monday...
Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’

He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
Former Florida attorney sentenced to 1 year in prison for tax evasion: DOJ

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Gulf Breeze attorney was sentenced to one year in federal prison following a May 2022 guilty plea of three counts of tax evasion, according to a release from the Northern District of Florida Department of Justice. William Carter Elliot, 61, was a former attorney and the sole proprietor […]
Florida sues realty company and reality-star founder for ‘swindling’ homeowners across U.S.

The promise of quick cash has landed thousands of unsuspecting homeowners across the country with 40-year liens attached to their homes or lawsuits demanding thousands of dollars, in what Florida’s attorney general now calls a deceptive scheme to swindle customers out of their home equity. Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit Tuesday against MV Realty, a Florida-based company that was the subject of a national collaborative investigation by eight local television news stations in November.

