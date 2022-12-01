Read full article on original website
KMZU
TRAFFIC ALERT: Benton Co. Route P CLOSED Southeast of Windsor Dec. 7 & 9 for Pipe Work
When: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Wednesday & Friday, December 7 & 9. Where: Benton County Route P between Route E and Englebrecht Avenue southeast of Windsor. What: MoDOT crews replacing collapsed pipes underneath the road. Traffic Impacts:. Route P CLOSED where crews are working. Route P OPEN to traffic during nighttime...
WB I-70 at I-35 in downtown KCMO loop reopens after semi rollover
An overturned semi is causing traffic headaches for motorists around the downtown loop of Kansas City, Missouri.
Sections of I-435 in Kansas City to close for repairs Tuesday
Road work is expected to significantly impact traffic along parts of I-470, I-49, I-435, and U.S. 71 in south Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
KC Streetcar turns to buses Monday because of downtown incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident at a nearby building off 16th Street and Main Street in downtown Kansas City is forcing changes to the KC Streetcar operations Monday. Northbound Main Street between 16th Street and Truman Road is closed and will be all day and night. Instead, riders will use the Ride KC Transit buses with detours around certain areas as they fix this up.
KMZU
Road maintenance for week of Dec 5
Roadwork posted by MODOT's northwest district, with select additions from KC district:. Business 71 – Permit work from 1st street to Arbor Street, Dec. 5. U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter, and work will resume Spring 2023. Westbound will still be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.) To learn more visit: Suspended for winter: U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge westbound and Route 759 ramp | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org)
northwestmoinfo.com
KCTV 5
Part of KC Streetcar line switches to buses because of downtown incident
Volunteers with KC Mothers in Charge spent Monday etching the names of victims on each cross outside Gathering Baptist Church. After demolition teams were able to knock down a building at 1519 Main Street, KC Streetcar has resumed operation. 159 crosses for 159 Kansas City homicide victims. Updated: 14 hours...
KMZU
Suspect arrested for traveling in wrong direction at high speed on 65 Highway
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - A man reportedly traveling over 100 mph in the wrong lane on 65 Highway was stopped using spike sticks in Pettis County over the weekend. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, the incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday while the driver traveled north in the southbound lanes. A Benton County deputy shadowed the vehicle, driven by 40-year-old Michael J. O’Sullivan, of Huntsville, Alabama, until other units arrived on scene.
fox4kc.com
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Resident Arrested in Holt County on Outstanding Warrant Sunday
A Kansas City, MO resident was arrested Sunday at 9:41 AM in Holt County on an outstanding warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 26-year-old Alexandra M. Hammon for an outstanding Clay County probation violation warrant. She was also cited for driving while suspended and failed to display valid plates.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/5)
Stolen trailer – 11500 blk NW Hwy 7 / report taken. Stolen vehicle – 10500 blk SE Hwy 7 / report taken. Citations issued to Eric Harmon, Warrensburg for Failure to Display Front License Plate & Driving While Suspended. November 29, 2022 0600 a.m. – November 30, 2022...
KMZU
Six occupants hurt in rollover crash
Driver, pedestrian hospitalized after Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Lisa D. Fast, 62, Rushville, was southbound on Interstate 29 in the city of St. Joseph. The Oldsmobile rear-ended a 2012 Ford...
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old
The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.
Wrong-way Driver Arrested for DWI
On Sunday evening around 7 p.m., Pettis County Joint Communications received information from Benton County of a wrong-way driver headed north on US 65 in the southbound lanes at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. A Benton County Deputy was following the vehicle in the appropriate lane of...
kmmo.com
HOLDEN WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, December 4, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 18-year-old Brianna Anderson traveled off the the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side striking a utility pole. The vehicle overturned and caught fire coming to rest on its top.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Saline County man seriously injured in Lafayette County collision
Three people are seriously injured, including a Saline County man, involved in a collision in western Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Osborn, 82, of Marshall, was driving through Lafayette County on Friday when he pulled into the path of an oncoming SUV, causing the SUV to strike Osborn’s car on the driver’s side.
kmmo.com
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN A TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Wellington woman and Lexington woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 57-year-old Penny Schumaker of Wellington, turned on to Highway FF and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Kaylee Davis of Lexington. Davis’ vehicle then struck the vehicle driven by Schumaker.
