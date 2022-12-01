Read full article on original website
Related
5 Georgia sheriff's office employees placed on administrative duty amid investigations into the beating of a Black man in custody
Five Camden County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office employees have been placed on administrative duty amid an internal and a state investigation into the September beating of Jarrett Hobbs, a 41-year-old Black man, while he was in custody, a department spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.
Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case
A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
Why is This Abandoned Indiana Bridge Covered with Shoes?
This eerie abandoned bridge in Indiana is trapped with tennis shoes, which makes it even eerier. Throughout the state of Indiana, we have hundreds of bridges. Some are more elaborate than others. There is quite a bit of them that are still standing, even though they are not operational anymore. One of those bridges is one that caught my eye earlier this morning on Facebook. There was a post from a group that I belong to that showed images of an old abandoned bridge in Greene County, Indiana which made me stop and really look at the images. Why? Not because the bridge is old, but because of what is found on the bridge itself. Of course, the bridge did not always look this way. This is what the bridge looked like five years ago:
Attorneys for Delphi Murder Suspect Suggest Political Motive for Client’s Sudden Arrest After Being Known to the Police Since 2017
Attorneys for the man charged with murdering two girls near Delphi, Indiana suggested on Thursday that their client was arrested in part due a political race for county sheriff in the jurisdiction where the crime happened. That was one of several assertions defense counsel Brad Rozzi and Andrew J. Baldwin...
Indiana Daily Student
Federal judge orders Bloomington to reconsider application for ‘All Lives Matter’ mural
In a ruling Nov. 18, Southern District of Indiana Judge Sarah Evans Barker prohibited the delay of the IU chapter of Turning Point USA’s application process for an “All Lives Matter” mural. Barker did not order the city to allow the mural to be painted, but city officials must reconsider the mural application without discrimination.
Indiana lawmakers expect to discuss cannabis this session
INDIANAPOLIS – Republican legislative leaders at the Indiana Statehouse say they anticipate they’ll discuss cannabis legislation this session. Indiana is one of 13 states that has not legalized marijuana for medicinal or recreational use. Lawmakers have not shared specifics about their plans, but Senate President Pro Tempore Rod Bray (R-Martinsville) said he expects potential regulations […]
Second Indiana judge blocks Abortion Ban bill from taking effect
A second judge has blocked Indiana’s new abortion law (Senate Bill 1) from taking effect. A Marion County judge says the passage of the bill violates the Indiana Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
Federal judge says city may have shown bias in 'All Lives Matter' street mural case
Can city officials stop someone from asking to paint a mural on a public street if they don't like the message?. The answer is no, and the U.S. Constitution is the reason, according to a recent federal court ruling in a Bloomington case filed in February. The case questioned why...
