Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Fond du Lac eyes revitalization plans for future of downtown
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Sam Meyer has seen a lot of change in downtown Fond du Lac in the two decades that his State Farm agency has operated there. Fond du Lac is looking at revitalization plans for North Main Street and its Riverwalk on the west side of downtown.
wearegreenbay.com
Gerds/Review: Live show audiences coming back
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Performing groups in Northeastern Wisconsin are bouncing back from COVID-19. Some are selling out their holiday productions. During the pandemic, there was a major worry that audiences would not return out of fear of catching something. Many, many productions were canceled or postponed in...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah historical society showcases model trains
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee and Northern Railway Historical Society hosted its annual model train open house this weekend. Formerly known as the Neenah-Menasha Model Railroad Club, the historical society’s model trains represent the Milwaukee and Northern Railway, which ran through Milwaukee to Green Bay, passing through Neenah and Menasha.
Live mannequins brought Downtown Neenah to life
A Very Neenah Christmas returned for its 25th year, and over 30 live mannequin displays brought the city to life.
Hyvee's largest location brings hundreds of jobs to Ashwaubenon
The new Ashwaubenon Hyvee has brought around 600 jobs to the area. It's the company's largest location out of over 300 stores.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: What is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Cocktail?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It just isn’t supper in Wisconsin without some conversation, usually over cocktails first. And on a Sunday afternoon, while waiting for the kitchen to open at River’s Bend Supper Club in Green Bay, Local 5 had a conversation about cocktails and what is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
seehafernews.com
New Coffee Shop To Open On North Eighth Street in Manitowoc
A corner property that once housed a gas station and in more recent years, an auto repair shop on Manitowoc’s northeast side, has been transformed into a new business. Retro Eighth Coffee and Acai is expected to begin serving customers soon, possibly as early as Saturday (December 3rd). Seehafer...
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Frank’s Christmas’ 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Elf on the Shelf meets the Brothers Grimm tale of “The Elves and the Shoemaker”… That’s this year’s imaginative visit to a Christmas story by Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay. It’s the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Shawano, WI
The city of Shawano and Shawano Lake were all named after Sawanoh, the Menominee Chief, who led the tribe living near the lake east of Green Bay. The lumber industry in this city in Shawano County was the primary source of growth for the town in its early years, and the waterways became the means of efficient transport of logs back then.
Fox11online.com
Oconto's Cruisers Yachts owner K.C. Stock dies at 84
OCONTO (WLUK) -- An Oconto business man and longtime owner of Cruisers Yachts, has died. Kenneth Charles (K.C.) Stock passed away on Nov. 28 at the age of 84. Stock was born in Oconto in 1938. He bought his first company, a contractor yard, in 1971 and named it Stock Lumber, eventually expanding to 11 yards across Wisconsin and Minnesota.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh’s Main Street Bridge to Close
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A downtown Oshkosh lift bridge is set to close for routine maintenance next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the Main Street bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday. The bridge may remain closed on Wednesday if crews...
Manure spill in Wisconsin leads to hours-long main street disruption
A manure spill in east central Wisconsin led to traffic disruptions lasting several hours Tuesday. Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Kiel Police Department took to Facebook to draw attention to a manure spill that had affected all of Fremont Street within city limits. The department encouraged drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
Fire at facility in Appleton leads to second red bulb on firefighter's wreath
On Saturday, Appleton Fire Department units were dispatched for a report of a structure fire at a manufacturing facility in the 1600 Block of W. Spencer Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plymouth High School fall, child flown to hospital
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - A 20-month-old was flown to Children's Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 3 after falling at Plymouth High School. Police said the child fell from a second level. It happened around 10 a.m. The child's condition is unknown.
Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of news of the week — Pearl Harbor, stay healthy, China, Qatar, advent
Joe Heller was the editorial cartoonist for the Green Bay Press-Gazette in Green Bay, Wis., from 1985 until being laid off in July 2013. He still draws several cartoons a week and distributes them through his own syndicate. Through Heller Syndication, his cartoons regularly appear in more than 400 newspapers, making him the most successful self-syndicated editorial cartoonist in the nation. His cartoons are reprinted many times in USA Today, Denver Post, St. Paul Pioneer Press, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek Japan, The Week and The Washington Post. Joe’s cartoons have won numerous distinctions, including 10 Best of Gannett awards, eight Milwaukee Press Club awards and two Honorable mentions for the John Fischetti Award. He lives in Green Bay with his wife, Pamela. He is a regular featured cartoonist for the NKyTribune.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weathermaker
Door County Candle Company sells tin candles to send to Ukraine. After raising thousands of dollars for relief efforts, Door County Candle Company is helping those without lights and power. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The prosecutor said other jurisdictions are investigating Malik Moore, too. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain and...
whbl.com
Child Suffers Serious Injuries in Fall at Plymouth High Saturday
A 20-month-old Plymouth area child was seriously injured in a 2-story fall on Saturday. Identified on a GoFundMe page as “Cainan”, his family was at Plymouth High School to support Cainan’s brother in a wrestling tournament at the school on Saturday when he reportedly fell more than 15 feet down a stairwell.
Comments / 0