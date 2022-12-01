Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Counsel appointed to determine possible removal of Cordele City Commission chairman
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A special counsel has been appointed to determine whether or not the chairman of the Cordele City Commission should be ousted from office. The counsel will conduct an investigative hearing on the possible removal of Josh Desiro from the helm of the city commission. Deriso’s tenure...
Albany commissioners consider commercial investment districts to spur growth
ALBANY — With the coming implementation of a master plan, Albany’s downtown is on track for revitalization and, the hope is, a return of vibrancy and business activity to the district. Now some city commission members are turning their gaze toward two other economic corridors that have fallen...
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ricktavious Anderson now represents the Southwest District for the Georgia Young Republicans. That district includes Dougherty County. Dougherty County voted 70% overall for Senator Raphael Warnock in this past election. “Just let people know that the Republican Party is here for you. We are going to...
Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
Bainbridge Saturday march calls for an end to gun violence
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, many people from the Bainbridge community showed their support by participating in a march to spread love and end hate in their community. Patrick Riley, a Bainbridge native, was motivated to organize a march against gun violence after a fatal shooting happened on Nov. 27 and took the life of 16-year-old K’Darius Smart.
Moultrie teacher Jessica Hewett 'Hidden Heroes' finalist
ATLANTA — The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement recently announced the winners of its annual Hidden Heroes campaign. In its third year, Hidden Heroes recognizes the unsung educators whose commitment to the students and communities they serve often goes unnoticed. Nominations were open to the public and resulted in a record-setting 60 nominees ranging from teachers, principals, and administrators to security guards, nutrition staff and coaches.
2 late Albany leaders honored at tree lighting ceremony
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday the 32nd celebration of Lights Christmas parade was hosted and a part of the parade was the annual Christmas lighting ceremony. This year the lighting ceremony honored two late Albany leaders. One was Dr. Anthony Parker, who spent nearly three decades as Albany Tech’s President. Another was Reverend Charles Sherrod. Sherrod helped found and lead the Albany Movement.
2 Cordele suspects charged as part of $30M COVID unemployment benefits scam
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects from Cordele have been charged with taking part in a scheme to take millions from the Georgia Department of Labor’s unemployment benefits fund, according to the Department of Justice. Torella Wynn, 30, and Kenya Whitehead, 35, were both indicted on charges of conspiracy...
Albany State breaks ground for $8 million medical simulation center
ALBANY — With a little help from some friends, Albany State University celebrated the coming nursing and health sciences simulation center with University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue among those who showed up don a hard hat and toss some dirt. Speaking at the Wednesday groundbreaking at the...
Brianna Cox promoted to Farm Credit relationship manager
BAINBRIDGE -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit has announced the promotion of Brianna Cox to relationship manager. In this role, Cox will serve clients seeking financing for their farms, farm businesses, hunting and recreation properties, farm equipment, and homes with acreage. Cox attends Georgia Southwestern State University and has experience in lending, finance and underwriting.
Motorcycle club takes holiday giving to 'Another Level'
ALBANY — Talk about an aptly named club. Members of the Albany-based Another Level Motorcycle Club LLC are taking their community involvement to another level by teaming with the Georgia State Patrol and Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany to solicit donations for the 15th annual community Toys for Tots drive.
Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia
New Lee Exchange Club members hand out flags at parade
LEESBURG — Members of the newly charted Exchange Club of Lee County took on their first project Saturday, participating in the annual Leesburg Christmas Parade. The weather was perfect, and 25 Exchange Club members handed out American Flags to kids along the parade route. One of the many National...
15-year-old charged in Albany murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old is facing murder and other charges in connection to the October shooting death of another man in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday in connection to the...
Ribbon cutting held in Cook County for Georgia's first Medical Cannabis facility
COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Georgia's first Medical Cannabis facility is coming to southwest Georgia. Trulieve Georgia officially cut the ribbon Friday on their Medical Cannabis facility in Adel Friday. "Trulieve is proud to open the doors of our Georgia production facility to community leaders, legislators and the Georgia Access...
Soaring with the Eagles: Trio of Scouts honored
ALBANY — There was so much about the ceremony that elevated three members of local Scout troops to the level of Eagle Scout that could be described as historic, it’s hard to know where to begin. There was the recognition of the first two female Scouts — Reece...
Albany PD: Teenager wanted for stealing a vehicle
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are currently searching for a 17-year-old who is wanted for allegedly stealing a car. Dontay Lamont Davis is wanted on one charge of theft by taking a motor vehicle, according to the Albany Police Department. Davis stands about 5′7″ and weighs around 122 pounds....
New mural comes to Albany’s Southside
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new mural is coming to Albany. The artist by the name of Rocky Peterson has been creating for over 50 years. The mural is located at 1600 South Jefferson Street, where a friend of the artist said he was influenced by the nature in Albany.
Modern Gas event raises $7,700 for Junior League
ALBANY — Modern Gas Co. celebrated the beginning of the season of giving by announcing the proceeds from the 2022 Rib Showdown competition held recently at Chehaw Park. More than $7,700 was raised for the Junior League of Albany. The total proceeds comprised a $1,500 donation from Modern Gas...
Former WALB anchor completes last chemo treatment
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former WALB Anchor Ruthie Garner rang the bell on Thursday at Phoebe Putney Hospital as she completed her last chemotherapy treatment. She had family members, friends and Phoebe staff members to help her celebrate and cheer her on.
