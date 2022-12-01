Read full article on original website
nobodycaresaboutthelaws
3d ago
Very sad when two young people are murdered when they are bettering their life and on vacation and 2 people that have no morals or regard for human life takes theirs! Death penalty!
kjluradio.com
Alabama man arrested after dangerous high speed-chase through Pettis County
An Alabama man has been arrested following a dangerous, high-speed pursuit through two mid-Missouri Counties. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says it received information from. Benton County last night, that a wrong way driver was heading north in the southbound lanes of Highway 65, at speeds in excess of...
YAHOO!
U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia
United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
Florida Woman Charged After Pulling A “Dirty Harry” In Road Rage Incident
A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested Friday after pointing a handgun during a road rage incident with a child in the backseat. Courtney Taylor Orr, 35, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The two victims were in the same vehicle southbound on
‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Man wanted in connection with Huntsville Walmart shooting found in Wisconsin
HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart shooting has been located by federal authorities. HPD said Randy Lewis, 43, was located today in Wisconsin by the U.S Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Deputy U.S. Marshals […]
Southaven Walmart shooter sentenced to death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi has been sentenced to death. Martez Abram, the man accused in a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old […]
Attempted murder suspect in Huntsville Walmart parking lot shooting captured in Wisconsin: Police
The man wanted in connection with the Sunday shooting at a Huntsville Walmart parking lot that critically injured one person was captured by federal authorities Friday in Wisconsin, police said. Randy Lewis, 43, who was wanted on attempted murder charges stemming from the Sunday shooting at the parking lot of...
Man charged in revenge shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have arrested a man they say has been trying to shoot another man for nearly a year over the death of a relative eleven years ago. Sammie Nelson Jr, 26, was booked in the Shelby County Jail this week on fives counts of attempted first-degree murder and eleven additional felonies. Police […]
WESH
Murder victim found in drainage ditch in 1995 identified as missing Florida mom
YEMASSEE, S.C. — A murder victim found in a drainage ditch in South Carolina in 1995 has been identified as a Florida woman. According to WSAV, the woman, now identified as Maria Telles-Gonzalez, was found dead wearing only her underwear in a drainage ditch on Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee, South Carolina, in 1995.
Man shoots at several people at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a man who shot at multiple people at a gas station. On Dec. 1 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a Marathon gas station. near East Shelby Drive and Tulane Road.
Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns
A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
niceville.com
Florida dentist indicted, accused of tax evasion
FLORIDA – An Ocala dentist has been charged with tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Frantz Brignol has been charged with one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return, said United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg. If convicted, Brignol faces up to six years in federal prison.
‘Bad idea, Brad’: Florida man accused of stealing from Walmart full of deputies
A Florida man got into trouble with the law after he allegedly tried to make off with stolen goods from a Walmart full of law enforcement, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
Alabama man arrested in fentanyl poisoning death at Panhandle bachelor party
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alabama man on felony charges after a bachelor party turned deadly in Santa Rosa Beach in May. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 26-year-old John Nabors supplied fentanyl-laced cocaine at the bachelor party. When deputies responded to the scene, they said they found an […]
YAHOO!
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
Today in history: 33 years since serial killer Aileen Wuornos began her murder spree in Florida
33 years ago, one of Florida's few female serial killers started murdering men. The murders occurred over one year and left seven men dead.
Prosecutor seeks to change laws after Austin Harrouff verdict
The criminal case for Austin Harrouff might now be closed, but the state attorney's office said it still isn't finished.
Mississippi man, 27, dies in Alabama crash after truck hits guardrail, overturns
A 27-year-old Mississippi man died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Lamar County near Sulligent, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says John B. Reece of Belden, Mississippi, was fatally injured when the 2022 Mack truck he was driving hit a guardrail, left the roadway, traveled into an embankment and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lawsuit filed against company accused of luring homeowners into 40-year commitment with quick cash
ATLANTA, Ga. — There is a major new development in a Channel 2 Action News investigation. The Florida attorney general is taking legal action against a Florida company accused of roping buyers into 40-year listing agreements that attorneys say swindle homeowners out of their home equity. MV Realty has...
