Very sad when two young people are murdered when they are bettering their life and on vacation and 2 people that have no morals or regard for human life takes theirs! Death penalty!

kjluradio.com

Alabama man arrested after dangerous high speed-chase through Pettis County

An Alabama man has been arrested following a dangerous, high-speed pursuit through two mid-Missouri Counties. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says it received information from. Benton County last night, that a wrong way driver was heading north in the southbound lanes of Highway 65, at speeds in excess of...
YAHOO!

U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia

United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
WHNT News 19

Man wanted in connection with Huntsville Walmart shooting found in Wisconsin

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart shooting has been located by federal authorities. HPD said Randy Lewis, 43, was located today in Wisconsin by the U.S Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Deputy U.S. Marshals […]
WREG

Southaven Walmart shooter sentenced to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi has been sentenced to death. Martez Abram, the man accused in a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old […]
WREG

Man charged in revenge shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have arrested a man they say has been trying to shoot another man for nearly a year over the death of a relative eleven years ago. Sammie Nelson Jr, 26, was booked in the Shelby County Jail this week on fives counts of attempted first-degree murder and eleven additional felonies. Police […]
WESH

Murder victim found in drainage ditch in 1995 identified as missing Florida mom

YEMASSEE, S.C. — A murder victim found in a drainage ditch in South Carolina in 1995 has been identified as a Florida woman. According to WSAV, the woman, now identified as Maria Telles-Gonzalez, was found dead wearing only her underwear in a drainage ditch on Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee, South Carolina, in 1995.
WMBB

Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
Alabama Now

Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns

A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
niceville.com

Florida dentist indicted, accused of tax evasion

FLORIDA – An Ocala dentist has been charged with tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Frantz Brignol has been charged with one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return, said United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg. If convicted, Brignol faces up to six years in federal prison.
CBS 42

Alabama man arrested in fentanyl poisoning death at Panhandle bachelor party

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alabama man on felony charges after a bachelor party turned deadly in Santa Rosa Beach in May. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 26-year-old John Nabors supplied fentanyl-laced cocaine at the bachelor party. When deputies responded to the scene, they said they found an […]
AL.com

Mississippi man, 27, dies in Alabama crash after truck hits guardrail, overturns

A 27-year-old Mississippi man died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Lamar County near Sulligent, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says John B. Reece of Belden, Mississippi, was fatally injured when the 2022 Mack truck he was driving hit a guardrail, left the roadway, traveled into an embankment and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
