Mobile Chamber's 8th Annual State of Economy: Wages, employee benefits, housing, and more

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Chamber of Commerce held its 8th annual State of Economy on Thursday. About 321 business leaders in Mobile County took part in the Mobile Chamber's 2023 survey. In 2022, roughly 17% of those business reported a significant increase in sales. However, many of them are staying optimistic. Around 41% of businesses expect an increase in sales next year.
woodworkingnetwork.com

Great Southern Wood undergoes infrastructure expansion

MOBILE, Ala. — Great Southern Wood plans to invest $13.7 million in an expansion project at its treatment facility in Mobile County, allowing the company to create 12 jobs and retain 78 current positions, according to the Mobile Chamber. Upgrades to the Mobile County facility is intended to improve...
WLOX

Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday it became official as the Mississippi Republican Party welcomed Biloxi Ward 2 Councilman Felix Gines into the party. News broke Sunday that the longtime democrat would be switching his political allegiance. Gines might tell you the move should come as no surprise. “I am switching...
utv44.com

Artists covering Mobile's Temple Downtown with massive tape mural

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A work of art coming to downtown Mobile. Tape art artists Michael Townsend and Leah Smith are creating a massive work of art on the outside of The Temple Downtown. Tape art is an evolving group of public artists who create large-scale temporary drawings and...
madeinalabama.com

Great Southern Wood plans $13.7 million Alabama expansion project

The project will improve the facility’s traffic flow, storage, and its ability to process imports and exports through the Port of Mobile. “We have a very strong leadership team and workforce in Mobile, and this expansion makes a strong statement about our ongoing commitment to our team, the Mobile community and the residential, construction and industrial markets we serve from this facility,” said Jimmy Rane, Great Southern’s founder, president and CEO.
Jackson Free Press

Janus, Former Mississippi Lawmaker, Dies of Cancer at 55

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Funeral services are Monday for former Mississippi state Rep. Michael Janus, who died Tuesday. He was 55. State Sen. Scott DeLano announced at the Capitol that Janus had died of cancer. Janus was a Republican who served in the Mississippi House from 1996 to 2009....
moderncampground.com

Blue Compass RV Acquires B&R Camper Sales

Blue Compass RV, formerly RV Retailer, LLC, yesterday announced its continuous expansion in the Southeast United States with the acquisition of B&R Camper Sales in Mobile, Alabama. According to Jon Ferrando, founder, chief executive officer and president of Blue Compass RV, the company is excited to continue its growth this...
WEAR

Pensacola man's lemonade now sold regionally and locally

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is sharing his success story of entrepreneurship tonight. Michael McCray started selling cups of lemonade to his co-workers when he was doing construction on the Three Mile Bridge. McCray's lemonade was such a big hit on the job he decided to start selling the...
utv44.com

Community gathers to celebrate life of beloved Daphne firefighter

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Folks in Daphne gathered Wednesday to remember the life of a man dedicated to the community. Firefighter Daniel Castrillo died 10 years ago to the day, of a sudden illness. He was the city's fire inspector at the time, after serving as a firefighter and...
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday on Interstate 65 in Mobile. The Mobile Police Department says that at approximately 5:55 p.m, officers responded to I-65 Southbound between Airport Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road in reference to a pedestrian standing in the middle of the roadway being struck by a vehicle. Officers discovered that the male was standing in the middle lane on the southbound I-65 when he was struck by a vehicle.
apr.org

Bezos grant to help homeless families in Mobile

A homeless coalition in Mobile is one of 40 groups in 25 states to get grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Housing First will receive the fund’s largest grant of $5 million over the next five years. The dollars will go to help homeless families in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The grant is from the Day 1 Families Fund established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
WKRG News 5

Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is here, and one Baldwin County celebration locals and visitors alike look forward to each year is the Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade. This year’s parade is Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and WKRG will be on hand for all of the festivities. WKRG News 5’s own Rose Ann […]
WKRG

Early morning house fire on Dunnaway Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Quick response from Mobile Fire-Rescue this morning when a house fire broke out on Dunnaway Drive just before 4:00 this morning. It took Fire-Rescue about 20 minutes to battle the blaze. We’re told all people inside the house were evacuated safely. No word on the...
WALA-TV FOX10

1 wounded after shots fired at Fairhope bar

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunfire broke out at a Fairhope bar, leaving on victim with injured early Saturday morning. Fairhope police responded to The Little Whiskey on Church Street around 2:19 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The injury was...
WEAR

3 hospitalized after crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County Saturday night, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. The crash took place at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Bellview Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, the fire department...
WKRG News 5

Person shot near The Little Whiskey in Fairhope Saturday morning

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Fairhope Police Department said they are investigating after a shooting happened near a local bar Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post, officers were called to the alley east of The Little Whiskey on Church Street around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning. When officers arrived they found a person […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Festival of Nativities returns to Daphne after 2-year hiatus

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church is getting into the Christmas spirit with the return of their beloved nativity scene event after a two-year hiatus. “Come and Behold Him...A festival of Nativities” is on full display at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Daphne. The community stopped by...
