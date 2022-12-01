Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
3 members of Mobile City Council address annexation ‘transparency’ with proposed ordinance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several members of the Mobile city council want to make the annexation process more transparent. They introduced a new ordinance Friday; they believe can do that. Councilmembers William Carroll, Cory Penn and C.J. Small are trying a new approach: They want voters to be able to...
WLOX
Ocean Springs city leaders are talking annexation. Here’s where they’re looking to grow.
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs wants to expands its boundaries. Next Tuesday, aldermen will be asked to approve an ordinance that starts the annexation process for two areas of unincorporated Jackson County. Part of the proposed annexation plan would bring Ocean Springs High School inside the city limits....
utv44.com
Mobile Chamber's 8th Annual State of Economy: Wages, employee benefits, housing, and more
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Chamber of Commerce held its 8th annual State of Economy on Thursday. About 321 business leaders in Mobile County took part in the Mobile Chamber's 2023 survey. In 2022, roughly 17% of those business reported a significant increase in sales. However, many of them are staying optimistic. Around 41% of businesses expect an increase in sales next year.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Great Southern Wood undergoes infrastructure expansion
MOBILE, Ala. — Great Southern Wood plans to invest $13.7 million in an expansion project at its treatment facility in Mobile County, allowing the company to create 12 jobs and retain 78 current positions, according to the Mobile Chamber. Upgrades to the Mobile County facility is intended to improve...
WLOX
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday it became official as the Mississippi Republican Party welcomed Biloxi Ward 2 Councilman Felix Gines into the party. News broke Sunday that the longtime democrat would be switching his political allegiance. Gines might tell you the move should come as no surprise. “I am switching...
utv44.com
Artists covering Mobile's Temple Downtown with massive tape mural
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A work of art coming to downtown Mobile. Tape art artists Michael Townsend and Leah Smith are creating a massive work of art on the outside of The Temple Downtown. Tape art is an evolving group of public artists who create large-scale temporary drawings and...
madeinalabama.com
Great Southern Wood plans $13.7 million Alabama expansion project
The project will improve the facility’s traffic flow, storage, and its ability to process imports and exports through the Port of Mobile. “We have a very strong leadership team and workforce in Mobile, and this expansion makes a strong statement about our ongoing commitment to our team, the Mobile community and the residential, construction and industrial markets we serve from this facility,” said Jimmy Rane, Great Southern’s founder, president and CEO.
Jackson Free Press
Janus, Former Mississippi Lawmaker, Dies of Cancer at 55
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Funeral services are Monday for former Mississippi state Rep. Michael Janus, who died Tuesday. He was 55. State Sen. Scott DeLano announced at the Capitol that Janus had died of cancer. Janus was a Republican who served in the Mississippi House from 1996 to 2009....
moderncampground.com
Blue Compass RV Acquires B&R Camper Sales
Blue Compass RV, formerly RV Retailer, LLC, yesterday announced its continuous expansion in the Southeast United States with the acquisition of B&R Camper Sales in Mobile, Alabama. According to Jon Ferrando, founder, chief executive officer and president of Blue Compass RV, the company is excited to continue its growth this...
utv44.com
South's Director of Broadcasting and "Voice of the Jags" J.D. Byars in "significant" crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — J.D. Byers, the Director of Broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, also affectionately known as the "voice of the Jags", was injured in a significant crash Friday night. In a statement made on Twitter on Saturday, Byars thanked the community for its well wishes...
WEAR
Pensacola man's lemonade now sold regionally and locally
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is sharing his success story of entrepreneurship tonight. Michael McCray started selling cups of lemonade to his co-workers when he was doing construction on the Three Mile Bridge. McCray's lemonade was such a big hit on the job he decided to start selling the...
utv44.com
Community gathers to celebrate life of beloved Daphne firefighter
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Folks in Daphne gathered Wednesday to remember the life of a man dedicated to the community. Firefighter Daniel Castrillo died 10 years ago to the day, of a sudden illness. He was the city's fire inspector at the time, after serving as a firefighter and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday on Interstate 65 in Mobile. The Mobile Police Department says that at approximately 5:55 p.m, officers responded to I-65 Southbound between Airport Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road in reference to a pedestrian standing in the middle of the roadway being struck by a vehicle. Officers discovered that the male was standing in the middle lane on the southbound I-65 when he was struck by a vehicle.
apr.org
Bezos grant to help homeless families in Mobile
A homeless coalition in Mobile is one of 40 groups in 25 states to get grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Housing First will receive the fund’s largest grant of $5 million over the next five years. The dollars will go to help homeless families in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The grant is from the Day 1 Families Fund established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is here, and one Baldwin County celebration locals and visitors alike look forward to each year is the Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade. This year’s parade is Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and WKRG will be on hand for all of the festivities. WKRG News 5’s own Rose Ann […]
WKRG
Early morning house fire on Dunnaway Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Quick response from Mobile Fire-Rescue this morning when a house fire broke out on Dunnaway Drive just before 4:00 this morning. It took Fire-Rescue about 20 minutes to battle the blaze. We’re told all people inside the house were evacuated safely. No word on the...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 wounded after shots fired at Fairhope bar
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunfire broke out at a Fairhope bar, leaving on victim with injured early Saturday morning. Fairhope police responded to The Little Whiskey on Church Street around 2:19 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The injury was...
WEAR
3 hospitalized after crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County Saturday night, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. The crash took place at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Bellview Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, the fire department...
Person shot near The Little Whiskey in Fairhope Saturday morning
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Fairhope Police Department said they are investigating after a shooting happened near a local bar Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post, officers were called to the alley east of The Little Whiskey on Church Street around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning. When officers arrived they found a person […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Festival of Nativities returns to Daphne after 2-year hiatus
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church is getting into the Christmas spirit with the return of their beloved nativity scene event after a two-year hiatus. “Come and Behold Him...A festival of Nativities” is on full display at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Daphne. The community stopped by...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1