Courthouse News Service
Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry
(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
16th annual homelessness encampment helps raise awareness for homelessness
For the past 16 years on the first weekend of December Pocatello's Caldwell park has had a special event take place. The park provides the backdrop for the Annual Aid for Friends Homeless Encampment. The Pocatello homeless shelter, invites people to learn what homeless people go through in the heart of an Idaho Winter. The post 16th annual homelessness encampment helps raise awareness for homelessness appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Rail freight rates continued to be the burning question in all of Idaho during the first week of December 1922. Three Idaho Falls leaders — W.L. Shattuck, C.J. Carlson and M.B. Yeaman — were among a delegation representing the Southern Idaho Rate Reduction Association, which traveled to Boise to meet with public utilities representatives. “The men say that freight reduction is something which must be had and had quickly, if farmers of southern Idaho are to exist at all,” the Idaho Statesman reported. “They have many figures showing actual conditions among the Idaho farmers as regards their summer and fall crops, which they hope to convince the members of the utilities commission of the need for aid.” Yeaman reported petitions had been circulated in 33 southeastern Idaho counties. “Governor-elect C.C. Moore has attended several of our rate conferences and he says that in effect that it is absolutely essential that there be an increase in the price of farm products and a corresponding decrease in freight rates, if the agricultural and livestock interests of southern Idaho are to prosper,” he said.
Idaho Falls lifts parking regulations
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The City of Idaho Falls lifted their parking restrictions on Sunday, after clearing the roads of snow and ice. 429 cars received tickets or got towed away this weekend during the process of snow removal.The city says that 'ZONE A' had over 95 percent of people who abided to the parking The post Idaho Falls lifts parking regulations appeared first on Local News 8.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – December 5, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Two men were sent to a hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident Friday evening in Pocatello. Jeremiah Cox was released from the hospital and arrested on unrelated warrants. As of the latest update, the second male is still in the ICU.
Post Register
Mary A. (McLaughlin) McLaughlin
Mary A. (McLaughlin) McLaughlin 3/9/1939 - 12/4/2022 Mary A McLaughlin, 83, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home. Mary was born in Kansas City, Missouri on March 9, 1939, the daughter of Claude Dale Fetters and Katherine Isabelle McIntosh. She attended schools in Independence, Missouri until the eighth grade.
Pre-trial hearing in Downard case rescheduled again
POCATELLO — For the second time since September, the pre-trial hearing for the owner of Downard Funeral Home was rescheduled after his Pocatello attorney and Bannock County prosecutors agreed to a continuance. Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog and Lance Peck’s Pocatello attorney Richard J. Blok, of Racine Olson, stipulated, or agreed, to a second continuance to allow both sides more time to review the facts and information associated with the 63 misdemeanor charges Peck faces for his handling of the business and to prepare and...
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
Authorities asking for public's help locating dog that went missing after crash on local freeway
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a dog that was in a car involved in a crash this morning on Interstate 86 near Massacre Rocks. The Power County Sheriff's Office described the missing dog as a 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix that weighs 5 pounds, is black and gray in color, and has a collar with tags. The Sheriff's Office said it is unknown if the dog, named Maya, was injured in the crash, which occurred shortly before 7 a.m. If you have any information on the missing dog, please contact the Sheriff's Office at (208) 226-2319.
eastidahonews.com
Bingham County law enforcement help fill Christmas lists for local families
BLACKFOOT — Fifty local kids got the ride of lifetime on Saturday morning. Each December, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department and other regional agencies hold a “Santa’s Helper” event. The holiday shop-a-thon aims to help low income families in the region put presents under the tree.
Post Register
Lillian MacFee becoming a centenarian
Lillian MacFee, a former Blackfoot resident, will become a centenarian on her 100th birthday this year on Dec. 22. She was born Lillian Edwina Emily Mariah Black to two young parents named Ralph and Lilly Black, a ranch hand and his bride. It was 1922, and she was born in a little log cabin nestled in pine trees on the banks of the Salmon River near Challis.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Man tragically dies on lava beds, lost coin purse found and man receives 100 stitches after ‘heated’ political argument
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A local man died on the lava beds north of Blackfoot, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican reported on Dec. 1, 1905. It’s...
Post Register
Blackfoot couple enjoys crafty venture together
BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot couple has come up with a way to turn artistic prints into a crafty venture, which could be a timely idea for anyone looking for unique Christmas gifts. John and Dorothy Green, both retired at age 86, purchase prints out of places such as Cody,...
eastidahonews.com
My mom took out a loan 13 years ago to help pay for my education. The amount is huge because she never made any payments and she claims it’s my responsibility
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
Temporary lane closure on Sunnyside Road Sunday
One westbound lane of Sunnyside Road will be closed to motorists this Sunday, Dec. 4. The post Temporary lane closure on Sunnyside Road Sunday appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemoration set for Wednesday in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Join Bannock County Veteran Services for the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemoration Wednesday at 11 a.m. We will meet on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge near the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson in Pocatello.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL RUNNING: Blackfoot state champ Thomas commits to Oklahoma State
Blackfoot senior Matt Thomas will continue his cross country and track career in the Big 12. He committed to Oklahoma State on November 30, ending a recruiting process that took him all over the country.
Chubbuck Olive Garden nearing completion, expected to open in January
CHUBBUCK — Endless breadsticks and as much shaved parmesan as your heart desires will be on the menu for Gate City area residents in about seven weeks time. Construction work on the new Olive Garden restaurant at 4105 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck is nearing completion and the eatery is expected to be open to the public on Jan. 23, 2023, says Logan Underwood, the superintendent of the company constructing the new building, Constructions Solutions Co. ...
Idaho8.com
Stray snow showers left for the beginning of the week
TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue tonight across our local mountains with isolated snow showers for the valleys. We could see a mix of rain and snow with some of the isolated showers in the Magic Valley up to Pocatello. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's in the mountains and 20's in the valleys.
