A suspect in a Windsor murder remains incompetent to stand trial. The Greeley Tribune reports a judge has declared 34-year-old Trevor George of Fort Collins mentally incompetent for a second time. George is accused of killing 30-year-old Ryan Rogina of Greeley and strangling a 6-year-old girl before pointing a gun at four women during an attempted carjacking in October of 2020. Two evaluations thus far have determined that George’s competency can be restored. He’s currently enrolled in the Restoring Individuals Safely and Effectively program in Arapahoe County. His competency will be considered again in March. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

4 DAYS AGO