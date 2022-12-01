Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Unlike Android betas on your phone — which invite practically anyone with a modern Pixel device to give it a go — Android TV's annual rounds of preview software aren't quite as easy to access. When Android TV 13 arrived on the scene earlier this year, we were excited to give it a whirl. Unfortunately, you needed a specific piece of dev-focused hardware to get that far. The second beta was even more restricted, limiting installs solely to emulators. While that difficulty isn't changing today, Android TV 13 is finally out of beta, bringing us one step closer to actually experiencing the latest version of Google's big-screen OS.

2 DAYS AGO