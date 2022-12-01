Read full article on original website
Related
Rotel's first just-add-speakers S14 network streaming system could rival the Naim Uniti Atom
Partner the S14 with some speakers, and you've got a complete sound system at your fingertips.
CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
Phone Arena
Google announces several new Android features including an eagerly-awaited widget
Google published a new blog post today mentioning several new features that will be making their way to the Android operating system. For example, did you know that you can create a collage using the Google Photos app? Simply open the app, long-press on two to six pictures, tap the "Add to" tab at the bottom of the screen and then tap collage.
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Configure the Microsoft PC Manager on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There is no shortage of PC cleaner and maintenance apps for Windows. Even if you are an older Windows user, you might remember apps like AVG Tuneup or CCleaner. These apps helped you clear out unnecessary clutter and even improve the overall performance by a tiny bit.
Portal for RTX arrives as a free DLC on December 8
In brief: A remaster of Valve's 2007 puzzle-platform game Portal is nearly complete. Nvidia has announced that Portal with RTX will drop as a free DLC for all Portal owners on December 8. It's available to wish list now over on Steam if you want to set a reminder for yourself.
The Verge
Android is introducing an accessible reading mode and digital car key sharing
Android has announced a batch of new features for mobile and smartwatch devices, introducing new accessibility tools and quality-of-life updates for digital car keys, Google TV, and watchOS. One of the major announcements is the introduction of a reading mode for Android — a new feature that creates a more accessible screen reading experience without being tied to specific apps.
Digital Trends
How to download apps on an LG smart TV
An LG smart TV has a lot to offer — whether it's the top-tier contrast and black levels of the world-class OLEDs or the intelligent webOS platform — but one of the best parts of owning an LG smart TV is the ability to personalize your TV experience with apps. If you're not the type who's interested in a separate set-top box streaming device, with an LG TV, you can download, delete, and update any apps of your choice so your favorite services are in one place — on the TV itself. If you're a new user struggling to download apps on your LG smart TV, here's a simple guide to help you get started.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Customize Windows 10 and 11 With WinBubble
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The default customization options within Windows 11 and 10 are relatively limited. However, some third-party software packages give you lots more options for customizing Microsoft’s desktop operating system. WinBubble is freeware customization software that enables you to tweak the Windows platform in many different ways. Here are eight ways you can tweak Windows 11/10 with WinBubble.
CNET
Google's Free VPN Arrives for the Pixel 7 Alongside Other New Features
Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are getting several new software features on Monday, including the free VPN the company announced when it launched the devices in October. The VPN arrives alongside other perks, like background noise reduction for phone calls and labels inside Google's Recorder app for who's speaking.
The Callisto Protocol gets Steam bombed over its poor PC performance
In brief: Many fans of Dead Space had been excited about the arrival of The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to the horror series that first arrived in 2008. Its reception from critics has generally been better than average, but that's not the case on Steam, where the PC version has been getting review bombed for its abysmal performance even on the most powerful machines. The developers have now released a patch to address these issues, though this all feels depressingly familiar.
Samsung announces new GDDR6W memory, rivals HBM2
In context: As manufacturers continue to squeeze every last drop of performance out of current GDDR6 and GDDR6X memory modules, Samsung has announced a new and improved entry to the family --- GDDR6W. Samsung claims that GDDR6W can compete with HBM2's bandwidth and speeds. In 2016, Samsung and other producers...
Amazon AWS extends computing offerings, showcases powerful new Graviton3E chip
Ever since Amazon launched its cloud computing services arm in 2006 -- widely known as AWS (Amazon Web Services) -- the company has been on a mission to convert the world to its vision of how computing resources can be purchased and deployed, but also to make them as ubiquitous as possible. That strategy was on display at this year's re:Invent.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable USB Debugging in Windows
USB debugging is one of the developer features in Android that lets your phone or tablet communicate with a computer. Therefore, you’ll have to first enable the Developer mode before you get the option to turn it on. Generally, Android developers utilize this feature to test their recently programmed...
Android TV 13 is ready for prime time with plenty of behind-the-scenes changes
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Unlike Android betas on your phone — which invite practically anyone with a modern Pixel device to give it a go — Android TV's annual rounds of preview software aren't quite as easy to access. When Android TV 13 arrived on the scene earlier this year, we were excited to give it a whirl. Unfortunately, you needed a specific piece of dev-focused hardware to get that far. The second beta was even more restricted, limiting installs solely to emulators. While that difficulty isn't changing today, Android TV 13 is finally out of beta, bringing us one step closer to actually experiencing the latest version of Google's big-screen OS.
How to enable themed icons in Android 13
Google has a lot to offer with its Material You aesthetic in Android 13, and an interesting feature is themed icons. The feature turns icons monochrome, and then uses the same palette as the rest of the interface, making the home screen look that much more vibrant.
The Windows Club
Fix LowLevelFatalError while gaming on Windows PC
Some PC gamers have reported cases whereby when they try to start certain games or during gameplay, the game crashes and throws the LowLevelFatalError on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming rig. This post offers the most applicable fixes to this error. Fix LowLevelFatalError on Windows PC. If on...
Obban
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Burnt by Imgburn gparted-live ISO fines on an empty CD and tried to run it on an old machine, Acer aspire M5700, bought in 2008, failed...
Dominator14
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
Palm and PalmPilot applications live on thanks to the Internet Archive
Recap: The Internet Archive is promoting a new trip down (tech) memory lane by bringing hundreds of Palm OS applications to the web for your emulation pleasure. Reliving the past of mobile computing forerunners has never been easier. The Internet Archive (IA) is once again busy saving the history of...
Cooler Master Tempest GP27U Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The Cooler Master Tempest GP27U has been a hotly anticipated monitor for high-end gamers. This is the first sub-$1,000 4K gaming display with decent full array local dimming, bringing 576 zones of mini-LED goodness. For buyers looking to upgrade to a proper HDR gaming setup, this would likely have been in strong consideration since its announcement.
TechSpot
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0