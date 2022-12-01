ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions of cleaning products recalled after almost a dozen consumers become sick

By Jacob Burbrink, Nexstar Media Wire
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS. N.J. ( WXIN ) – Around 8 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled after potentially dangerous bacteria were found in some of the items.

The recall involves The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products, according to a notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The products were sold online at TheLaundress.com, Amazon.com, and additional websites and in stores at The Laundress, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide through September 2022.

The recalled products range in price from $8 to $100, and include the following:

The recall comes after testing identified bacteria, including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple different species of Pseudomonas , inside certain recalled products. So far, the company is aware of 11 people who reported Pseudomonas infections. These reports are being investigated to see if there is any connection to the recalled products.

The Laundress says people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, or through the eyes or a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

Starbucks violated labor law, ordered to negotiate with union: National Labor Relations Board

The company said the risk of bacteria being present on cleaned clothes is low, but recommends rewashing the clothing, especially for those with weakened immune system, external medical devices, or underlying lung condition, according to the FAQ guide for the recall.

People can treat their washers by running them with an alternate laundry product or washing-machine sanitizer. A hot, dry cycle should clean the dryer.

Consumers with any concerns about dishes or surfaces on which they used the product should rewash them with an alternative product.

    Recalled The Laundress laundry detergents (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled The Laundress stain solution and fabric conditioners (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled The Laundress surface cleaner, all-purpose cleaning concentrate, dish detergent, glass & mirror cleaner, aromatherapy dish soap and aromatherapy surface cleaner (Photo//CPSC)
  • Lot codes of affected products can be identified on the bottom or side of the bottle in black type, as seen in the red box. (Photo//CPSC)

Shoppers who purchased or received the recalled product should stop using it immediately and throw it away. They can get a refund in one of two ways:

  • If purchased on or after January 2021, consumers can request a refund by using either a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker or a receipt. Or, if purchased through www.TheLaundress.com , consumers can submit their e-mail address for a refund.
  • If the recalled products were purchased before January 2021, consumers should take a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker and contact The Laundress for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt.

Anyone with questions can visit the company’s recall page at www.TheLaundressRecall.com or contact The Laundress at 800-681-1915 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

