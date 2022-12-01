Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 13 vs. Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars will stay in teal pants in Week 13, a week after wearing them in a wild 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens. But with the Jaguars set for a road game against the Detroit Lions, the team will open December in white jerseys.

On Thursday, the Jaguars revealed the white-over-teal combination with a post on social media:

It’ll be the second time the Jaguars wear the white-over-teal combo this season. The first time was the team’s Week 4 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles that turned into a wet, windy, and fumble-filled game.

The Lions typically stick to their blue jerseys over silver pants for home games at Ford Field.

The Jaguars have played only seven games against the Lions and have made the road trip to Ford Field just three times before. The last was a 26-19 loss in 2016, about one month before Gus Bradley was fired as Jacksonville’s head coach. The Jaguars’ only road victory against the Lions was a 38-14 win during Detroit’s winless 2008 season.