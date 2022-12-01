ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 13 vs. Lions

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cAXNa_0jUAVbWQ00

The Jacksonville Jaguars will stay in teal pants in Week 13, a week after wearing them in a wild 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens. But with the Jaguars set for a road game against the Detroit Lions, the team will open December in white jerseys.

On Thursday, the Jaguars revealed the white-over-teal combination with a post on social media:

It’ll be the second time the Jaguars wear the white-over-teal combo this season. The first time was the team’s Week 4 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles that turned into a wet, windy, and fumble-filled game.

The Lions typically stick to their blue jerseys over silver pants for home games at Ford Field.

The Jaguars have played only seven games against the Lions and have made the road trip to Ford Field just three times before. The last was a 26-19 loss in 2016, about one month before Gus Bradley was fired as Jacksonville’s head coach. The Jaguars’ only road victory against the Lions was a 38-14 win during Detroit’s winless 2008 season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Athlon Sports

Major NFL Contender Is Trending To Land Baker Mayfield

The headline news in the NFL on Monday is that the Carolina Panthers are releasing former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield. Even though Mayfield has not yet officially hit the waiver wire, many NFL followers believe they already know where he will end up. While Mayfield is searching for a new team, ...
Larry Brown Sports

49ers bring in veteran QB option after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

The San Francisco 49ers only needed a few hours after the conclusion of Sunday’s game to begin raiding the market for veteran quarterbacks to fill their decimated depth chart. The 49ers signed veteran Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, making the move after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a...
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What J.J. McCarthy said after learning Michigan football will play TCU in the CFP

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Last year, the goal for Michigan football wasn’t to win the national championship, it turns out. This year, it absolutely is. In his first year as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines, J.J. McCarthy hadn’t necessarily put the team on his back until the biggest games, as his career has been a progression. Same can be said of this team, as McCarthy notes that last year’s goal was to beat Ohio State — this year, the team wants more.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football won the Big Ten

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Who would have thought at this time, two years ago, that Michigan football would be back-to-back Big Ten champions?. After a devastating 2020 season, the prevailing thought was Jim Harbaugh was on the hot seat and that the Wolverines were becoming an also-ran. However, it has been nothing short of a miraculous turnaround, with two-straight years of beating Ohio State, and now two straight wins in the Big Ten Championship game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to get MRI on injured foot, toe

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence avoided what looked like it could’ve been a season-ending knee injury Sunday, but he’ll undergo an MRI to determine if there was any damage elsewhere. “It’s actually the foot and the toe area,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday. “Knee was checked...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
239K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy