relix
Electric Forest Announces 2023 Initial Artist Lineup: The String Cheese Incident, Goose, REZZ, Jamie xx and More
Today, the beloved music festival Electric Forest announced who will be joining them at their music, camping and arts festival in Rothbury, Mich., from June 22 through 25. After the successful reunion in 2022, Electric Forest once again has curated a vast and impressive lineup equipped with renowned headliners and pioneering emerging artists to create an unforgettable experience in the Sherwood Forest.
Electric Forest Festival Goers Upset Over 2023 Ticket Prices
Electric Forest 2023 will take place June 22-25 in Rothbury, Michigan. The announcement came earlier this week along with the announcement of ticket prices. This should be a time when fans are losing their minds over the announcement, instead, they're losing their minds over high ticket prices. There are a...
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
Fox17
New 'Magic at the Mill' to light up the Windmill Island Gardens
HOLLAND, Mich. — An all-new holiday event kicks off on Dec. 2 in Holland. Magic at the Mill takes place at the Windmill Island Gardens. It features Dutch attractions and park grounds lit up, as well as an LED "tulip field" light show synchronized with music. Matt Helmus, Windmill...
Grand Rapids-area apple orchard going up for sale after 115 years in business
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After over 100 years, Moelker Orchards & Farm Market is closing its doors. The orchard, which opened in 1907, has been run by the Moelker family for its entire existence. In a post on the orchard’s Facebook page Thursday, Dec. 1, the family announced the...
Explosion in Grand Rapids caught on camera
A loud explosion was caught on camera in Grand Rapids Saturday night. Several neighbors inside the Riverside Park Area reported they heard the boom.
Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide 12/2-12/4
The Grand Haven Jingle Bell parade hosted by the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce is taking place this Saturday, December 3rd from 6pm to 8pm. Get into the Holiday spirit with floats, music, costumes, Christmas Lights, and a lot of Christmas cheer of course! Year after year this timeless tradition is a part of Christmas to many. After the parade there will be a Christmas tree lighting and caroling at Central Park. You can find more details about the parade here. If you need some reasons on why to go to the Jingle Bell parade this fun article will persuade you here.
What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?
Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
Grand Rapids teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!,' compete against 19-time champion
A Grand Rapids Latin teacher will be one of the "Jeopardy!" contestants tonight, trying to dethrone the show's current 19-time champion, Cris Pannulo. Josh Gregor, 31, is originally from Columbus, Ohio but moved to Michigan around five years ago and is currently a resident of Grand Rapids. Gregor is the...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Whitehall’s Pub 111 offers live music, bloody Mary bar and diverse menu
Whitehall, MI — If you’re looking for a hopping spot on for good food and live music, Pub 111 in Whitehall might be exactly the right place. The pub, located at 111 W. Colby St., features live music on Friday and Saturday and rounds out the weekend with a bloody Mary bar every Sunday.
Crazy November weather shows record snowfall, record high temperatures
The most recent winter blast is probably most fresh in the minds of western and northern Michigan residents. Southeast Michigan residents had the snow and cold also. But do you remember the record warmth we also had this month?. The blast of snow from November 15 to November 20 led...
These Grand Rapids Locations Made Their Hollywood Debut in Feature Films
We have had famous people live or visit the city. However, Grand Rapids is not famous because of people dropping by to say hi. Several locations in Grand Rapids have been featured in several movies throughout the years. Let's see if you can identify what locations were used in films.
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
Grand Haven’s Christmas craft show featuring handmade items marks 49 years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – That perfect holiday gift could be waiting for you in Grand Haven this weekend at the annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show. The show, featuring all handmade items, will be Saturday, Dec. 3, at Central Park Place, 421 Columbus Avenue. That’s the same place that used to be called the Grand Haven Community Center.
Grand Rapids boat dealer buys California dealership
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Tommy’s Boats, a Grand Rapids-based boat dealer with 14 locations in eight states, has purchased Larson Marine, a California-based dealership with stores near Sacramento and Stockton. “Larson Marine is a family-owned business that has bred a passionate, fun and professional culture focused on community...
Work starting soon on $250M Adelaide Pointe development on Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – Work on the $250 million Adelaide Pointe, which includes a mixed-use development and marina on Muskegon Lake, is set to begin in a couple of weeks. Site preparation will begin in mid-December, with the bulk of the planned development on West Western Avenue to be constructed by June 2024, developer Ryan Leestma told MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this month
If you've been looking for another place to help you save on your grocery bill, you may be interested to know that later this month, a popular discount grocery store chain will be opening another brand-new supermarket location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Black, woman-owned coffee shop opening in Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new coffee shop is opening Sunday near the Boston Square Business District. Last Mile Cafe, 1006 Hall St. SE, was created by Arick Davis and Sarah Laman. The grand opening event will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will include free donuts...
wgvunews.org
City of Muskegon
Muskegon is prepared for the holidays. Dave Alexander, Business Development Manager with the City of Muskegon/DDA joins us to discuss holidays in Lakeside providing a small town, home town Christmas gathering.
