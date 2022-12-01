ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
relix

Electric Forest Announces 2023 Initial Artist Lineup: The String Cheese Incident, Goose, REZZ, Jamie xx and More

Today, the beloved music festival Electric Forest announced who will be joining them at their music, camping and arts festival in Rothbury, Mich., from June 22 through 25. After the successful reunion in 2022, Electric Forest once again has curated a vast and impressive lineup equipped with renowned headliners and pioneering emerging artists to create an unforgettable experience in the Sherwood Forest.
Club 93.7

Electric Forest Festival Goers Upset Over 2023 Ticket Prices

Electric Forest 2023 will take place June 22-25 in Rothbury, Michigan. The announcement came earlier this week along with the announcement of ticket prices. This should be a time when fans are losing their minds over the announcement, instead, they're losing their minds over high ticket prices. There are a...
Fox17

New 'Magic at the Mill' to light up the Windmill Island Gardens

HOLLAND, Mich. — An all-new holiday event kicks off on Dec. 2 in Holland. Magic at the Mill takes place at the Windmill Island Gardens. It features Dutch attractions and park grounds lit up, as well as an LED "tulip field" light show synchronized with music. Matt Helmus, Windmill...
MLive

Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
WOOD

Weekend Fun Guide 12/2-12/4

The Grand Haven Jingle Bell parade hosted by the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce is taking place this Saturday, December 3rd from 6pm to 8pm. Get into the Holiday spirit with floats, music, costumes, Christmas Lights, and a lot of Christmas cheer of course! Year after year this timeless tradition is a part of Christmas to many. After the parade there will be a Christmas tree lighting and caroling at Central Park. You can find more details about the parade here. If you need some reasons on why to go to the Jingle Bell parade this fun article will persuade you here.
98.7 WFGR

What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?

Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids boat dealer buys California dealership

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Tommy’s Boats, a Grand Rapids-based boat dealer with 14 locations in eight states, has purchased Larson Marine, a California-based dealership with stores near Sacramento and Stockton. “Larson Marine is a family-owned business that has bred a passionate, fun and professional culture focused on community...
MLive

Work starting soon on $250M Adelaide Pointe development on Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, MI – Work on the $250 million Adelaide Pointe, which includes a mixed-use development and marina on Muskegon Lake, is set to begin in a couple of weeks. Site preparation will begin in mid-December, with the bulk of the planned development on West Western Avenue to be constructed by June 2024, developer Ryan Leestma told MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
wgvunews.org

City of Muskegon

Muskegon is prepared for the holidays. Dave Alexander, Business Development Manager with the City of Muskegon/DDA joins us to discuss holidays in Lakeside providing a small town, home town Christmas gathering.

