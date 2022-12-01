Read full article on original website
Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!
Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities
BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota. SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.
MnDOT Opens 3rd Annual Snowplow Name Contest
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking you to help name a snow plow again this year. MnDOT is inviting the public to help name one of eight plows, one for each district in the state. The deadline is December 16th. Each person may only submit...
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
Senator Putnam to Head Ag and Rural Development Committee
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- When the next Minnesota State Legislative session begins in early January a St. Cloud senator will have the opportunity to lead one of the committees. Democratic Senator Aric Putnam has been named the chair of the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee. Putnam says one priority will be improving access to broadband across the state.
Oxton To be Sworn In As New St. Cloud Police Chief
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud will officially have a new police chief Monday evening. Jeff Oxton will be sworn in as the city's top cop during the St. Cloud City Council meeting. He takes over for Blair Anderson who held the job for the past 10 years. Oxton...
Are You Working One Of The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota?
I was pretty surprised to not find some of these occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
Allegiant Flights Between St. Cloud, Punta Gorda Resuming
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Allegiant Airlines flights between St. Cloud and Punta Gorda, Florida will be resuming next week. The airline's twice-weekly flights will begin on Friday, December 16th, and are scheduled to continue through Sunday, May 14th. The price for a one-way ticket to Punta Gorda ranges...
Retired U.S. Army Major Appointed to Substance Addiction Council
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A retired U.S. Army Major from central Minnesota has been appointed to the Governor's Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use, and Addiction. Governor Tim Walz has appointed Major John Donovan of Big Lake to the panel. Donovan currently serves as the Board Chair for the...
St. Cloud EDA Buying Back Arctic Cat Property in Business Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority is moving forward with buying up some underdeveloped land in the I-94 business park. The EDA wants to buy 17.9 acres from Arctic Cat. Back in September 2016, the parties entered into a contract for the private development of...
Metro Bus – Jolly Trolley Announces 12th Annual Food Drive Dates
Each year, with the exception of the last couple, due to the pandemic, Metro Bus runs a food drive with the "Jolly Trolley". To be more specific, the food drive did still happen during the pandemic, just in a different fashion. This year, they are back to somewhat pre-pandemic normalcy. Just on a bit smaller scale.
12 Ways Minnesotans Say Thank You for Good Neighborly Deed!
'Tis the season of giving, twinkling lights, Christmas carols, baking cookies and neighbors snow blowing out neighbors driveways! Especially here in Minnesota. Personally, I have lived in a Condo for the last six years and don't own a a snow plow so haven't had the pleasure yet of doing that for a neighbor, but I know plenty of people who have done this neighborly deed or had it done for them.
Comic & Toy Show Coming To St. Cloud’s Crossroads Mall In April
Make sure your favorite superhero costume is ready! A "Comic and Toy Show" is coming to St. Cloud's Crossroads Mall on April 15th and 16th. The event will be hosted by Quad Con and Granite City Comics & Games with admission free. The show will happen during normal mall hours.
St. Cloud Park and Rec Hosting Pickleball Toy Drive
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Grab your friends and enjoy a friendly game of pickleball this weekend. St. Cloud Park and Recreation and the Northern Paddles Pickleball Club are hosting a Pickleball Toy Drive at Whitney Recreation Center. For the price of one new, unwrapped toy or a monetary donation...
Do Tires Have Expiration Dates? Yes! Here Is What Minnesotans Need To Know
Ever since I've been teaching my son how to drive, I've been questioning my own knowledge about driving, and I'm having some interesting thoughts. Most recently, I've been teaching my son how important it is to check your tires and make sure they are inflated properly. I've tried to explain to him that he needs to actually check them with a tire gauge, and not just by sight, as you sometimes can't tell if a tire is running low on air.
Hey Minnesota! Can You Safely Eat Spotted Cooked Ham?
I'm not trying to add worry if you've purchased your Christmas ham but one Minnesotan recently posted some pictures to a social media page, devoted to cottage food producers, of cooked and spotted ham. The question was asked, whether or not it was safe to eat, and what they should do with it. The answers were very educational, and I wanted to share them with you, in case this happens to you, which it could as it seems to be pretty common.
New Chicken Restaurant in St. Cloud is Starting to Take Shape
I know, I know, 500 chicken places in St. Cloud. Every time a new restaurant opens in St. Cloud people starting wondering what it might be. And lately it's been a majority of chicken restaurants. Slim Chickens is the latest one to announce that they will be opening soon. They...
Are These the Most Charming Christmas Towns in Minnesota?
I personally love the feel of a small town at Christmas time They are usually so cozy feeling, everyone is friendly, and shopping for cute things for your friends and family can be fun. Or maybe I'm just thinking of something from the Hallmark Channel or a Norman Rockwell painting.
Medical Cannabis Program Adds Two Conditions
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s Department of Health has added two new medical conditions to the list of approved conditions for the state’s medical cannabis program. Effective August 1st, 2023, irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will be approved for medical cannabis prescriptions. Irritable bowel syndrome can...
Twin Cities Morning News Anchor Leaving at the End of the Year
If you are up very early in the morning, and you happen to watch NBC, you are probably familiar with the news anchors on KARE 11 Sunrise. This past Summer co-host Gia Vang left to head back to San Francisco. She is originally from California. This left a co-anchor spot open. Recently Alicia Lewis, who has been a part of Sunrise since 2014, announced on her Instagram page that she has been named as the co-anchor of Sunrise.
