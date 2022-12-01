ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
petapixel.com

How I Documented the Making of a Wedding Dress

Having been a wedding photographer for the past fifteen years, I’ve seen my fair share of white wedding dresses, but before focusing on weddings, I was fortunate enough to gain a little experience in the fashion industry, shooting for magazines, working backstage at fashion shows, and covering both London and Paris Fashion Weeks.
petapixel.com

Rare Collection of Early-Color Photos That Can Never See the Light of Day

Autochromes were the first widely available form of color photography but they are so light-sensitive that putting them on display could ruin them forever. Patented in 1903 by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumiére, autochromes sparked worldwide excitement when it was shown to the public. One demonstration at the Royal Photographic Society in London was so oversubscribed they “were almost unable to cope.”
petapixel.com

Adobe Stock Will Now Let Contributors Sell AI-Generated Artwork

Adobe has announced that its stock photography service, Adobe Stock, is now accepting illustrations created using generative artificial intelligence (AI) such as those created by OpenAI’s Dall-E or Stable Diffusion. In a blog post, the company says that the choice to allow generative AI onto its platform came after...
Salon

Archaeologists find a trove of ancient human sacrifices fed psychedelic plants before death

An analysis of mummified heads and cadavers discovered on the Southern coast of Peru has pushed back the earliest known date of psychedelic cactus use and other psychoactive plants. Toxicology reports on five individuals who were ritually executed between 500 to 2100 years ago revealed the use of coca leaves (which contain cocaine), hallucinogenic San Pedro cactus and Banisteriopsis caapi, a plant often used in the psychedelic brew ayahuasca.
petapixel.com

Photo Editing App Soars to Top of Apple Charts with AI Selfie Generator

Photo editing app Lensa AI has soared in popularity this weekend to take the number one spot in the U.S. on Apple’s App Store charts — after its artificial intelligence (AI) selfie generator went viral. AI-powered photo editing app Lensa has been around since 2018. It offers an...
petapixel.com

Picflow: Professional Client Gallery And Proofing Workflow Simplified

The recently launched client gallery and photo proofing service, Picflow, was developed with the purpose of making it easier for photographers to communicate and deliver to their clients. While the service may look rather straightforward and simplistic, there are a lot of useful and powerful advanced tools hiding behind the scenes that are sure to improve the workflow for any working photographer.
ARTnews

Rijksmuseum Authenticates Three Vermeer Paintings Ahead of Blockbuster Exhibition in 2023

Ahead of its blockbuster survey of Johannes Vermeer, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has authenticated three paintings with contested attributions, expanding the Dutch artist’s small oeuvre. The three additions include Girl with a Flute, which made headlines in November when the Rijksmuseum reversed a decision by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC to strip its authentication. In October, the curator of the National Gallery of Art, Marjorie Wieseman, said it was likely produced by “an associate of Vermeer—not by the Dutch artist himself, as was previously believed.” The announcement followed a long scientific and artistic analysis. The team of curators,...
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Song in Human History, Estimated To Be 3,400 Years Old

The notes transcribed from ancient hieroglyphicsPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Recent research has shown that the use of music for enjoyment is far older than previously thought—approximately 3400 years. A scrap of paper from the Syrian city of Ugarit has led to this discovery. A French archaeologist discovered and unearthed clay tablets in Syria in the early 1950s.
ARTnews

Previously Unattributed Paintings at the Uffizi are by Jona Ostiglio, a 17th Century Jewish Artist Saved from Historical Obscurity

Several previously unattributed paintings in the collection of the Uffizi Galleries and in Rome’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have now been attributed to Jona Ostiglio, a Jewish painter from 17th Century Florence who has been unknown for centuries aside from a few mentions in the historical record. The move, which places Ostiglio alongside famed Italian painters like Caravaggio, was the result of extensive research by Piergabriele Mancuso, the director of the Jewish Studies program of the Medici Archive Project. Mancuso, who has been researching Florence’s Jewish ghetto for an exhibition set to open next year, presented his findings on Ostiglio at the...
Interesting Engineering

Technology reveals the secrets of ancient Egyptian tattoos

Tattooing your body is not just a modern rage but has apparently been popular for thousands of years. Scientists found evidence of tattoos while studying female mummies from the Egyptian town of Deir el-Medina. They uncovered the likely reasons why the women got them. Deir el-Medina was actively populated from...
petapixel.com

National Geographic Reveals its 2022 Pictures of the Year

National Geographic has published its 2022 Pictures of the Year. The headline story of its December issue, these selections are the result of reviewing more than two million photos that were captured in the field this year. The photos are a selection of images captured by National Geographic photographers from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy