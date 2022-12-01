Several previously unattributed paintings in the collection of the Uffizi Galleries and in Rome’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have now been attributed to Jona Ostiglio, a Jewish painter from 17th Century Florence who has been unknown for centuries aside from a few mentions in the historical record. The move, which places Ostiglio alongside famed Italian painters like Caravaggio, was the result of extensive research by Piergabriele Mancuso, the director of the Jewish Studies program of the Medici Archive Project. Mancuso, who has been researching Florence’s Jewish ghetto for an exhibition set to open next year, presented his findings on Ostiglio at the...

18 DAYS AGO