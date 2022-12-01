Just prior to halftime during Michigan‘s come-from-behind win over Illinois two Saturdays ago, Wolverines RB Blake Corum suffered an injury that ended up knocking him out of the game (he did attempt to play in the second half but could not stay in the game). A week later, Corum suited up against Ohio State but, unfortunately, he missed almost all of the game, as he was clearly in pain because of his injured knee. Earlier this week, news broke that Corum will miss the remainder of the 2022 season and that he would have surgery on his knee. Earlier this morning, Corum took to Twitter to make an announcement.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO