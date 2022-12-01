Read full article on original website
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
Flint Michigan Band Has Name Flown Over Egyptian Pyramids
Approaching Autumn, a metal band from Flint, Michigan, has allegedly become the first band to have their name flown over the pyramids of Egypt. They are etching their names in the history books after getting some help from a few special skydiving friends. Ehrin Huhn and Mike Heil are the...
5 people hospitalized after violent crash on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Five people including a 12-year-old were rushed to the hospital after two pickup trucks collided in a violent crash on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred near Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street just north of Ford Road and west of Southfield Freeway, where both trucks crashed into a power pole, causing the power lines to come down.
Detroit police release video of suspects running away after shooting at 2 people sitting in car on city's east side
Detroit police are asking for tips after two men were caught on camera running from the scene of a shooting on the city’s east side last month near Mack and Warren.
Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp
Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
These 74 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court
The Brady-Giglio list is named after a pair of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that require police departments and prosecutors to divulge evidence that could help the defense
Dan Lanning visits 5-star Oregon QB commit Dante Moore
The recruiting contact period opened up Friday marking the first day college coaches were allowed to conduct in-home visits and meet with recruits away from campus before the start of the early signing period later this month. Who coaches see first is always an indication of the priority recruits in the class, and for Oregon there is one clear target who the staff wants to have in the mix once pens start going to paper later this month.
Michigan RB Blake Corum takes to Twitter to make announcement
Just prior to halftime during Michigan‘s come-from-behind win over Illinois two Saturdays ago, Wolverines RB Blake Corum suffered an injury that ended up knocking him out of the game (he did attempt to play in the second half but could not stay in the game). A week later, Corum suited up against Ohio State but, unfortunately, he missed almost all of the game, as he was clearly in pain because of his injured knee. Earlier this week, news broke that Corum will miss the remainder of the 2022 season and that he would have surgery on his knee. Earlier this morning, Corum took to Twitter to make an announcement.
