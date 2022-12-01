ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
97.9 WGRD

Flint Michigan Band Has Name Flown Over Egyptian Pyramids

Approaching Autumn, a metal band from Flint, Michigan, has allegedly become the first band to have their name flown over the pyramids of Egypt. They are etching their names in the history books after getting some help from a few special skydiving friends. Ehrin Huhn and Mike Heil are the...
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 people hospitalized after violent crash on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Five people including a 12-year-old were rushed to the hospital after two pickup trucks collided in a violent crash on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred near Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street just north of Ford Road and west of Southfield Freeway, where both trucks crashed into a power pole, causing the power lines to come down.
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Dan Lanning visits 5-star Oregon QB commit Dante Moore

The recruiting contact period opened up Friday marking the first day college coaches were allowed to conduct in-home visits and meet with recruits away from campus before the start of the early signing period later this month. Who coaches see first is always an indication of the priority recruits in the class, and for Oregon there is one clear target who the staff wants to have in the mix once pens start going to paper later this month.
EUGENE, OR
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan RB Blake Corum takes to Twitter to make announcement

Just prior to halftime during Michigan‘s come-from-behind win over Illinois two Saturdays ago, Wolverines RB Blake Corum suffered an injury that ended up knocking him out of the game (he did attempt to play in the second half but could not stay in the game). A week later, Corum suited up against Ohio State but, unfortunately, he missed almost all of the game, as he was clearly in pain because of his injured knee. Earlier this week, news broke that Corum will miss the remainder of the 2022 season and that he would have surgery on his knee. Earlier this morning, Corum took to Twitter to make an announcement.
ANN ARBOR, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy