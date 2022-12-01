ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Burt
4d ago

Unions think Democrats are their Savior always have,and hate Republicans but Democrats have been lying for decades to get their vote and they will never learn the sheep continue to graze.

The end is here!
4d ago

The Taft-Hartley law passed by the 80th congress in a bipartisan vote was meant to avoid all this by imposing a mandatory cooling off period. It's not the governments place to set terms and force a settlement.

country guy
3d ago

Joe Biden is selling our emergency oil supply from Texas and Louisiana t china. how come the News media and the democrat party aren't talking about this ?

