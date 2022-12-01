Read full article on original website
Related
Juvenile Suspect of Hit-and-Run in Tyler, TX is Being Sued by Victim’s Family
The family of a man who was the victim of a Halloween night Hit-and-Run incident in Tyler, Texas is suing the person suspected of committing the crime. A young man was leaving a Halloween party late when he was struck in a hit-and-run incident that left him in dire need of medical care. If you're not familiar with the story we shared back in early November, you can access that here.
Meet The New Baby Giraffe At Ellen Trout Zoo In Lufkin, Texas
Baby animals are always at the top of the cuteness scale. The Ellen Trout Zoo has something to celebrate with the recent addition of a new juvenile giraffe. Meet Luna, a 10-month-old Masai Giraffe, from the Phoenix Zoo. Though she was not born at Ellen Trout Zoo, they have quickly embraced her as one of their own.
New 69 Restaurant Coming to Tyler, TX and the Comments are Pretty Silly
A new restaurant is coming soon to the Tyler, Texas area. Have you heard of The 69 Restaurant and Bar set to open at 10591 U.S. 69 North?. We love seeing new restaurants open in East Texas! The more the merrier!. The last we heard about this new restaurant, they...
Give Remi The Ultimate Christmas Present – A Loving Home To Call Her Own
Receiving the gift of a fur-ever home is the dream for any dog living in a shelter and receiving that gift at Christmas time would be extra special to the many dogs in East Texas shelters. It is a life-long commitment that takes dedication on your part when you become a 'pet parent'!
4-Year-Old Has Honor Of Lighting Christmas Tree In Tyler, Texas
A tradition dating back to 1987 continued in downtown Tyler last night (December 1st) with the lighting of the City of Tyler's Christmas tree by the newly named 2023 Children's Miracle Network 'Miracle Child' at the conclusion of the annual city Christmas parade. Before the big event took place, thousands...
Complete Privacy on 200 Acres For Sale in Jacksonville, Texas
When most people think about Texas they are probably thinking the Metroplex or the Hill Country, but if you’re looking for gorgeous property in Texas without all the people this property for sale in Jacksonville, Texas might be perfect. When I saw this listing online, I immediately thought this would be a wonderful place to call home, but if you’re looking for an investment like vacation rental property this would bring in a lot of guests too. Whatever you’re looking for this place in Jacksonville, TX will give you everything you need.
Wow! Have You Noticed a Theme in the Mahomes Family Names?
First, congratulations to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on their new baby boy, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. This is very exciting news for the Whitehouse, Texas natives and most East Texans love to keep up on how the growing family is doing and continuing to see their success. They have both built successful careers and have a beautiful family.
That One Year I Should’ve Been Put on Santa’s ‘Naughty’ List
My family always made a big deal about Christmas when I was a kid growing up in Texas. Well, at least up until my sister got married. It was still always fun into adulthood. But there is something magical about Christmastime when you're a kid. I spent quite a few of them growing up in Tyler, Texas.
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Chili’s In Tyler?
Living in Tyler for more than twenty-five years now, I never would have thought that a popular Tyler, Texas restaurant would build a new location and abandon its old one, but it happened. Chili's on Loop 323 and Brookside Dr. made a new location on S. Broadway at Old Grande Blvd. a few months ago and recently moved into their new space and the old one is now sitting there vacant and alone.
Tyler, TX Man Charged With Online Solicitation of a Minor Under 14
A Tyler, Texas man was arrested earlier this month after attempting to meet young girls online for sex through an online messaging service. While this “predator sting” operation wasn’t done by law enforcement the details of the case were handed over to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. After reviewing the details 67-year-old Newell Vandergriff was arrested and charged, his bond to be released from custody was set at $350,000.
Here’s A List Of 10 Popular Christmas Tree Farms In East Texas
There's no need to buy and burn one of those pine-scented candles in your home to get you in the mood for Christmas, all you need is a fresh-cut tree from a local Christmas tree farm!. I have always wanted to but never have gone to a Christmas tree farm...
Bascom Was Named After The Tyler, Texas Road She Was Found Abandoned On
Every dog deserves a loving home. They are pretty dependent upon us for their welfare, health, and nutritional needs. Dogs shouldn't be left out to wander city streets or county roads, much less be left abandoned along a county road. That seems to be the case for what happened to this beautiful girl. She was found wandering along Bascom Road in Tyler.
Kilgore, TX Cops Report A Dog Was The Driver That Caused Crash In Parking Lot
Imagine Having To Explain This One To Your Insurance Company... If you're a dog owner then you know most of furry friends want to take a ride with you and most of the time you have no choice but to oblige your fur baby. Its not recommended that you leave your dog unattended in a vehicle but sometimes you absolutely no choice but to do so and this story is reason #1 why you shouldn't leave your pet alone in a car.
21 People Indicted for Money Laundering Schemes in Tyler, Texas
Twenty-one people have been indicted in Tyler, Texas for their part in cryptocurrency money laundering networks that the U.S. Attorney General's office says have been under investigation for years. KETK reports that "according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday, the networks include those that laundered millions of dollars stolen from...
Tyler, TX Woman Shares Why People Need to Respect Walmart Employees
Recently, a woman I know named Elisha who lives in Tyler, Texas posted online as to why she feels strongly that people need to show respect for the people who work at our East Texas Walmart locations. Even before I dug in and read more of her post, I was...
Don’t Miss the Mistletoe and Magic Events in Tyler, Texas
The magic of the holiday season is alive in East Texas. We have already enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and ate a whole lot now it’s time for Mistletoe and Magic here in Tyler, Texas. The series of events is put on by the Junior League of Tyler, Inc. The location of the events will be at the Rose Garden Center and the fun will take place from Wednesday, November 30th through Sunday, December 4th.
Off-Duty Kilgore, TX Cop Working Security Kills Man Who Pulled a Gun
An off-duty Kilgore, Texas Police Officer who was working security shot and killed a man after he pulled his gun. An Officer with the Kilgore Police Department was off-duty and working a security job at the Hospitality Health ER located on McCann Road in Longview, Texas. According to a Facebook...
What? Is There Really a Cancer Causing ‘Hot Spot’ in Longview, TX?
What? Is there really a cancer-causing 'hot spot' in Longview, Texas?. Almost everyone has been affected by cancer in some way. Whether you yourself have found yourself in this battle or perhaps it has been someone you love. I lost my dad to cancer back in 2011. I would do anything to eradicate it from our lives forever.
Don’t Miss Out! They’re Restocking Rainbow Trout in Tyler, Texas
Texas Parks and Wildlife is trying their best to make sure you don’t get skunked when you spend a day fishing here in Tyler, Texas. As they just took to social media and posted that they will soon be stocking certain places with rainbow trout, which are great to eat and according to Texas Parks and Wildlife they are easy to catch. Although, there aren’t too many fish that are easy to catch.
This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List
If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0