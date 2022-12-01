Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
theeastcountygazette.com
Crime Near Advocate Christ Medical Center – Car Club Member Accused of Fatally Shooting another Member
A court in Cook County, Illinois, denied bail to a 36-year-old man on Sunday afternoon for allegedly killing another member of the same automobile club outside a suburban hospital where a third member of the group had been transported after being wounded in an unrelated incident. Rockford resident Brandon McGee,...
fox32chicago.com
Husband found dead with family in Buffalo Grove home had been barred from house, then allowed back on Nov. 1
CHICAGO - A few weeks before she was killed, Vera Kisliak made what appears to be a fateful decision: she let her estranged husband, who for months had tormented and threatened her, to move back into her house. Wednesday, Buffalo Grove police forced their way into the Kisliaks’ million-dollar home...
cwbchicago.com
#52: Chicago man shot his ex’s new boyfriend more than 20 times while on bail for a gun case, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend more than 20 times outside the woman’s home while on bail for being a felon in possession of a firearm. After the murder, Willie Humphrey engaged in incriminating text messages and painted his getaway car a different color, Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said Friday.
3 teens injured after trying to rob concealed carry license holder: Chicago police
One teen was critically injured and another was seriously injured in the incident, Chicago police said.
CPD investigating arson incidents; suspect caught on video starting Bridgeport fires, police say
In both cases, police said the suspect was caught on surveillance pouring an accelerant and then starting the fires.
fox32chicago.com
No bail for man charged in fatal shooting outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Illinois - A Chicago man was denied bail on Sunday after being accused of murdering someone right outside a hospital emergency room in Oak Lawn a day earlier. Police said Marques Rose, 36, shot Brandon McGee, 28, in the eye outside Advocate Aurora Christ Hospital around 2 a.m. Saturday. McGee was rushed inside for treatment and died later.
14 Chicago robberies reported across city over the weekend prompts warning from police
Police said, in each attack, thieves used force to steal victims' belongings.
cwbchicago.com
Woman intentionally shot 12-year-old who had argued with her niece, prosecutors say
Chicago — Every week, Chicagoans hear about another child being shot, usually by a bullet intended for others. But in an unusual case, prosecutors said on Saturday that a 28-year-old woman intentionally shot a 12-year-old girl who had been arguing with her niece. “You discharged a handgun at point...
Lawsuit accuses Roseland Community Hospital, fired doctor of fraudulent billing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lawsuit has issued serious claims of fraud against Roseland Community Hospital in the city's Far South Side – centered around COVID-19 testing. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Friday night, a whistleblower accuses the hospital of running up insurance bills, and raking in millions. For more than a year, federal investigators kept documents in this case sealed – until Friday. A fired doctor whose sole job was to oversee COVID testing, along with a Roseland hospital executive, are accused of deliberately defrauding taxpayers and insurance companies for profit. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, health...
theeastcountygazette.com
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour
East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
Chicago shooting: Man shot during carjacking in West Lawn, police say
There was a struggle, and police say the victim was shot several times.
5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say
ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
Multiple cars stolen from residential garages
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Residents in several Chicago neighborhoods have reported stolen cars out of commercial or residential parking garages.Chicago police said a group of three to five men entered the garages, got access to vehicle keys and stole multiple cars.All the thefts happened between October 21 and November 26.The group stole four of those cars from a garage in Streeterville, near Delaware and Dewitt in October.The thieves took cars that still had keys in them, along with keys from the valet office.CBS 2 learned they also took the garage attendant's cell phone.No arrests have been made.
Norwood Park fire: Bar, apartment above evacuated after blaze breaks out, Chicago police say
The extent of the damage to the building was not immediately clear.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for arsonist who has set two fires in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who set two fires on the same night in Bridgeport. The suspect set a fire on South Lituanicia near 33rd on November 27 at about 9:15 p.m. Police said he set another fire on South Halsted near 28th about 45 minutes later.
Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser: ‘Everyone will remain in the jail on January 1st who is in the jail currently’
Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser joins John Williams to talk about a 19-year-old being released on bail after being involved in a fatal crash. State’s Attorney Mosser also discusses amendments to the SAFE-T Act, how the person involved in this fatal crash would have likely been detained if this happened after Jan. 1st, what […]
Fire damages Tommy's on Higgins bar in Norwood Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a fire at a bar in Norwood Park. The fire started just after 10 p.m. when smoke was pouring out of the roof and windows of the apartment building above Tommy's on Higgins, located at 6954 W. Higgins Ave.The family who lived in the apartment above the bar was one of the employees. The bar owner Tommy Migon said they are now displaced an the family has four or five kids.The bar owner said he's grateful no one was injured. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned the bar has been a local hangout for Chicago first responders for years. "I got a phone call from one of my employees, it's really sad," Migon told CBS 2. "It appears to be some kind of electrical from the back coming into the building, it's still under investigation I'm not sure. It made it through the panels in the basement and by the time everything happened... I want to say thanks to the fire department." A note saying "Thank you CFD" is hanging on the door. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
2 $200K lottery tickets sold in Cook County
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Take four matched numbers, plus a matched Powerball, and throw in a Power Play purchase, and you’ve got three lottery players in Illinois who have a winning ticket worth $200,000. The Illinois Lottery announced the three winning tickets came from Saturday’s drawing where the numbers were 6 – 13 – 33 […]
