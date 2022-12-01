MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Trent Dilfer leads No. 15 Lipscomb Academy to second straight state title in final game as head coach

Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee RB Justin Williams-Thomas plans to enter transfer portal
Tennessee has another player headed to the NCAA transfer portal ahead of its opening on Monday. Freshman running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who was set to redshirt this season having appeared in just three games, announced via social media on Sunday that he will enter the database when it formally opens. The former four-star prospect was a big recruiting win over Auburn for the Vols’ 2022 recruiting class, but he could leave the program after just one season.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Opens As Underdogs In Orange Bowl
Tennessee opened as 4.5-point underdogs in its Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson, according to FanDuel. DraftKings$50 free bet with $5 + 20% Match up to $1,000 Claim Bonus. Caesars Sportsbook Up to $1,250 on CaesarsClaim Bonus - Use Code STARTFULL. BetMGMUp to $1,000 Risk-Free BetClaim Bonus - Use Code ROCKYBET.
Rucker: Pain without purpose is pointless. Make this pain mean something, Tennessee.
If one USC had done its job, Tennessee wouldn’t have to seriously regret the dreadful dud it produced against the closer-to-home USC. Murphy’s Law found its way back to Knoxville, though. USC’s Pac-12 championship game loss to Utah on Friday night, couple with TCU’s Big 12 title game...
Tennessee and MTSU going Bowling
Another area team receiving a bowl game bid is MTSU. The Blue Raiders (7-5) will play San Diego St (7-5) on December 24 in the Hawaii Bowl at 7 p.m. CT. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
Vanderbilt QB, RB enter transfer portal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright has entered the transfer portal, according to a post on social media. “To my teammates, it has been a pleasure,” Wright wrote in his post. “We have been through tough times, and it was our love for one another that kept us together. I wish you all nothing but the […]
WSAZ
Cats heading to Nashville
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats have a short drive to their bowl game as they are playing in the Music City Bowl on New Years’ Eve in Nashville. It’s a noon start and they’ll be taking on Big Ten member Iowa.
mainstreetmaury.com
Franklin's hot start leads Admirals past host Columbia Central
There’s a difference in playing and competing. And Columbia Central boys basketball coach Ken Cutlip is trying to help his team make that distinction, following the Lions’ 75-61 loss Friday to visiting Franklin.
luxury-houses.net
Incredible Wood Trim Details and Thoughtful Versatility Make This $5,499,900 Home Stand out in a Crowd in Brentwood, TN
The Home in Brentwood on 2 acres offers bright open concept living with vaulted ceilings and wood beams throughout the home, now available for sale. This home located at 1545 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-300-5996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville woman that was flown to a Nashville hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Pembroke Road exit Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Stephanie Bumgarner was northbound when another vehicle cut her off and she struck the guardrail while trying to miss the other vehicle.
chattanoogacw.com
Gov. Lee responds to Titans stadium concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee responds to stadium concerns as Metro Nashville City Council members get ready to vote on the possibility of a new home for the Tennessee Titans. One council member said they appreciate Governor Bill Lee’s large investment into this project to help make a...
WKRN
Two of Nashville's 'Most Wanted' fugitives arrested
Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Report: More millennials are moving to...
Shooting threat cancels Christmas parade in Bowling Green
A shooting threat against protestors lead to the Bowling Green Christmas Parade getting canceled on Saturday.
WKRN
Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville
A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville. A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Newsmaker: Season to remember. Councilmember Sharon...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FanDuel Bracket City Live, a Free Three-Day Festival Featuring Basketball, Music & More is Coming to Nashville
FanDuel Bracket City Live, a FREE three-day festival centered around music, basketball and action, will take over Lower Broadway in Nashville this coming March. Music City becomes Bracket City on March 16-18, 2023, coinciding with the initial rounds of college basketball postseason games. 2023 FanDuel Bracket City Live will showcase...
Tennessee Tribune
R&B Anita Baker Back on Tour
NASHVILLE, TN — One of contemporary R&B’s finest performers will be back on tour next year. The legendary Anita Baker made the announcement last week. Baker, whose distinctive sound has won her right Grammys, announced that she would be doing a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities, kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
WSMV
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after crash blocks lanes in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Westbound lanes of a road in Clarksville have been shut down after a crash with injuries between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on Saturday afternoon. According to Clarksville officials, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. and the westbound lanes of Madison Street between Memorial Drive...
One person dead after shooting in Clarksville parking lot
A homicide investigation is underway after one person was found shot in Clarksville early Sunday morning.
17-year-old girl reported missing from Hendersonville found safe
Hendersonville police reported Katrina Daniel walked away from her home Sunday around 4:30 a.m. She was later found safe, they said.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Rooftop Bars In Nashville, TN
If you’re looking for a breathtaking view of the city, there’s no better place to find it than at one of Nashville’s many rooftop bars. From country music to honky-tonks, delicious food and drinks, and stunning skyline views, the rooftop bars in Nashville have something for everyone.
Comments / 0