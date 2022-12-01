This winter, puppies in Memphis, Tennessee are looking for a home to call their own! As we approach the holiday season, we know that many families are ready to add a new furry friend. Perhaps one of the eight dogs on this list is the right fit! To help you find the newest member of your family, this list features eight of the most adorable dogs in the Memphis area. With each one, you can read a little bit about their breed. This will help you prepare to bring them home!

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO