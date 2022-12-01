Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
Related
In pictures : Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Swipe through this gallery of Starry Nights, held at Shelby Farms Park. Starry nights are held on select nights during the holiday season. Check their website for details on tickets and more.
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies In Memphis You Can Adopt This Christmas
This winter, puppies in Memphis, Tennessee are looking for a home to call their own! As we approach the holiday season, we know that many families are ready to add a new furry friend. Perhaps one of the eight dogs on this list is the right fit! To help you find the newest member of your family, this list features eight of the most adorable dogs in the Memphis area. With each one, you can read a little bit about their breed. This will help you prepare to bring them home!
JamBase
Mempho’s Shell Daze Spring 2023 Lineup Spans Multiple Genres
Trampled by Turtles, Southern Avenue and Leftover Salmon top the diverse 2023 Spring Shell Daze 2023 lineup. Organized by Mempho Music Festival organizers, the two-day event goes down at Memphis’ Overton Park Shell on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. Tickets go on sale this morning (Friday, December...
storyboardmemphis.org
Tragedy & Charity: The Year the Jews Saved Christmas
A jarring telephone ring at 5:30 AM startled businessman Abe Plough awake. On the other end was Clarence Henochsberg, assistant cashier and popular teller at the American Savings Bank and Trust in downtown Memphis, Tennessee. Henochsberg had been awake throughout the night and early morning of December 6 and 7,...
actionnews5.com
TDOT study shows which Memphis roads most congested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Improving Tennessee’s roads and bridges is a top priority for Governor Bill Lee during his second term. He’s calling the state’s infrastructure proposal “Build With Us.”. The Tennessee Department of Transportation released congestion studies for all four major cities in the state,...
memphismagazine.com
One Weird Walk
A tangle of twenty-somethings lounges on a sandy beach blanket, White Claws in hand. A father and son beep-beep along the sand, guided by a metal detector. Heads down, beaks out, they remind me of a pair of sandpipers. A dog frolics in pursuit of a frisbee. A man combs the shore, trash bag in hand, collecting the detritus of others’ frivolity.
Memphis Jookers featured in global Nike campaign
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is known for its music. Now, the dances that come along with it are getting global attention. Memphis Jookin is featured in a worldwide Nike campaign. “Memphis has always been what the world is seeing now, like a mecca of Black art,” said Osaze ‘Agod’ Niamke. Memphis Jookin combines intricate footwork, […]
Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
Memphis lynching site may be 1st on National Register of Historic Places
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The site of a brutal mob attack more than a century ago in Memphis could become the first lynching site in the country listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a local historian says. It was a case that echoed all the way to Washington and New York City. The 1917 […]
localmemphis.com
Germantown parent reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buy out the '3G' schools
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — As the city of Germantown works to buy out Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), MSCS officials are asking for a potential new high school to be built if the buyout goes through. The cost is estimated to be between $110 million and $125 million. The city of...
DeSoto Times Today
Al’s egg rolls live up to their “famous” reputation
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Al’s Wings and Things.
fox17.com
Silver Alert: 72-year-old missing from Memphis
Memphis, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Silver Alert has been issued for Trudie Bone by the Tennessee Burau of Investigation. Bone is from Memphis. She was last seen on November 30th. She has a medical condition that can impact her ability to get home safe. The TBI says that she...
actionnews5.com
Man captured in Missouri for a Memphis murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kevin Fennell was captured by U.S. Marshalls in Missouri after a first-degree murder warrant was issued out of Memphis. The incident happened on November 15, when Memphis police responded to a shooting on Springbrook Avenue. A man was pronounced dead at the scene due to gunshot...
Toy drive held in honor of mother murdered in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many, the holiday season is a time to get together with family, but the season can be difficult for those who have lost a loved one. A local church is taking steps to spread the love this year after a member of its congregation was murdered, leaving behind her two young boys.
Memphis teachers owed thousands of dollars after school suddenly closes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some educators in Memphis are looking for answers after their school unexpectedly closed and they were left without pay. Just three weeks after the first day of school, the tuition-free private school Individualized Intellect Institute, or I3, shut its doors. One teacher told ABC24’s Eryn Rogers,...
Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms
This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by officials Thursday afternoon. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. A representative with the Memphis International Airport confirmed that there was a two-vehicle accident at the FedEx Hub. Two people were taken to the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A FedEx employee has died at a facility in Tennessee this week. WMC reported the employee died while working at a facility in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon. FedEx confirmed the death of one of its team members and released the following statement:. “We can confirm...
Fatal house fire reported in Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
therebelwalk.com
Fast Start Proves Too Much for Men’s Basketball at Memphis, 68-57
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – (Release) Trailing by 14 at the half, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team came up short at Memphis despite outscoring them in the second period, falling 68-57 at the FedEx Forum on Saturday night. The home team came out to a quick start, shooting 10-of-15...
lakelandcurrents.com
Villa Castrioti Ready To Open In The Lake District
Joe Clark was a busy man giving constant instructions to contractors inside the brand-new location for Villa Castrioti Italian restaurant. Mr. Clark, the general manager for their new Lakeland location, said the work has been nonstop trying to prepare for their grand opening. “It’s been crazy trying to get ready but we’re hoping to be open on December 22nd,” he said. Mr. Clark, who has extensive experience in the restaurant business including with The Fox and The Hound and Huey’s, says he thinks Villa Castrioti will become a dining staple for residents in the area. “We’re going to have a great ambiance here. A classic Italian feel people will love,” he said.
Comments / 0