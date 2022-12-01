ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL

While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
fox32chicago.com

Famous Tinley park Christmas house is back and brighter than ever

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It's back for another year, and bigger and brighter than ever!. The famous Tinley Park Christmas house features more than 200,000 lights and 400 figurines. It's a must-see attraction, and thousands of spectators come out each year to see it. A crew of 80 people began...
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday

After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WSPY NEWS

Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville

A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
fox32chicago.com

School bus involved in 7-vehicle crash in Crest Hill

CREST HILL, Ill. - A crash involving a school bus, a semi and five other cars took place Monday morning in southwest suburban Crest Hill. Children were on the bus at the time of the crash but there were no reported injuries from the collision that happened around 7:48 a.m. on Route 53 near Broadway Street, according to Crest Hill police.
WGN News

Missing Algonquin woman’s body recovered in Fox River

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A missing suburban woman’s body was recovered Monday morning from the Fox River. Family said Kimberly Koerner’s body was recovered at around 8:40 a.m. near the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road. Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block […]
fox32chicago.com

Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees

CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
thesouthlandjournal.com

Orland Park Police Department Releases Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers

Orland Park Police Department Releases Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers (Orland Park, IL) — The Orland Park Police Department conducted a traffic safety campaign from Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by Orland Park Police Department and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois family found dead in home

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Five members of an Illinois family, including two children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in what police called a domestic-related incident. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified them as 4-year-old Ameila Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, 36-year-old Cera Kisliak, 39-year-old Andre Kisliak and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, according to WOKV. […]
