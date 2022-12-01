Read full article on original website
15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL
While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home
It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb. The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.
Illinois Raising Cane’s Decorates Their Restaurant Just Like Clark Griswold’s House in ‘Christmas Vacation’
“That’s the gift that keeps on givin’, Clark.”. We all know and love National Lampoons: Christmas Vacation as one of the most hilarious and most quotable Christmas movies of all time. Chevy Chase absolutely killed it with this 1989 classic, and it’s definitely on my “Mount Rushmore” of...
fox32chicago.com
Famous Tinley park Christmas house is back and brighter than ever
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It's back for another year, and bigger and brighter than ever!. The famous Tinley Park Christmas house features more than 200,000 lights and 400 figurines. It's a must-see attraction, and thousands of spectators come out each year to see it. A crew of 80 people began...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday
After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Bad 2010 Movie Influenced Chicago Duo to Dress as Nuns and Rob an Illinois Bank
A stinker of a movie from 2010, influenced some Chicago area people to get dressed as nuns and rob a bank...Ben Affleck must be proud! SG. Boston bank robber Doug MacRay falls for a woman his gang had previously taken hostage. The gang dresses like nuns and rob a bank.
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln Park
A Very Harry Winter returns this season for a limited time at Replay Lincoln Park. Photo byingus.kruklitis.gmail.com/Depositphotos.com. (CHICAGO) It's back in time for the holiday season. The vintage video games bar, Replay Lincoln Park, at 2833 N. Sheffield Avenue, has turned its upstairs bar into a Harry Potter-themed pop-up bar for the third season.
Buffalo Grove murders: Friends raise money to send remains of mother, 2 daughters to family
Vera Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian and 4-year-old Amilia were found dead last week, along with Kisliak's husband and his mother.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WSPY NEWS
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
fox32chicago.com
School bus involved in 7-vehicle crash in Crest Hill
CREST HILL, Ill. - A crash involving a school bus, a semi and five other cars took place Monday morning in southwest suburban Crest Hill. Children were on the bus at the time of the crash but there were no reported injuries from the collision that happened around 7:48 a.m. on Route 53 near Broadway Street, according to Crest Hill police.
Metallica Announces 2 Chicago Shows on M72 World Tour
The iconic thrash metal band will play two shows at Chicago's Soldier Field on their M72 World Tour in 2024.
Missing Algonquin woman’s body recovered in Fox River
ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A missing suburban woman’s body was recovered Monday morning from the Fox River. Family said Kimberly Koerner’s body was recovered at around 8:40 a.m. near the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road. Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block […]
fox32chicago.com
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
LaGrange Road Back Open in Palos Park Following Fatal Accident Investigation
Traffic on LaGrange Road in south suburban Palos Park was shut down for over five hours while police investigated a deadly crash. LaGrange Road between 111th Street and 123rd Street was closed due to a collision at approximately 5:10 p.m., according to a Facebook post from police. Route 83 access...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Orland Park Police Department Releases Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers
Orland Park Police Department Releases Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers (Orland Park, IL) — The Orland Park Police Department conducted a traffic safety campaign from Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by Orland Park Police Department and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
rejournals.com
Baird & Warner breaks ground on custom-built office to house 400-500 real estate agents in Naperville
Baird & Warner, Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company, broke ground on a new office at 1528 Aurora Ave., in Naperville, Illinois. The 15,000-square-foot, built-to-suit office is designed to house up to 500 Baird & Warner agents when it opens in 2023. The groundbreaking event was attended...
Illinois family found dead in home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Five members of an Illinois family, including two children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in what police called a domestic-related incident. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified them as 4-year-old Ameila Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, 36-year-old Cera Kisliak, 39-year-old Andre Kisliak and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, according to WOKV. […]
