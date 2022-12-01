ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Finch: Wendell Moore Jr. 'great' in first career start with Timberwolves

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLR08_0jUAM7Za00
Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Wendell Moore Jr. earned his first career start on Wednesday and helped the Minnesota Timberwolves to a win over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at home.

Moore produced a career-high seven points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot in the 109-101 win at home. He went 3-of-6 from the field, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range, in 20 minutes of work as the Timberwolves snapped a three-game losing streak.

The 26th pick earned the start after Jaden McDaniels was a late scratch due to an illness. He gave the starting group a boost of energy and didn’t force things on the court. He had a couple of layups in transition and dropped in a 3-pointer.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch liked what Moore gave the team.

He was great. I thought he was really, really good. He took the challenge. He got off to a good start. We wrestled (with the decision), there were a lot of different ways we could go when Jaden was the late scratch but the reality of it was we wanted somebody who could give us good defense.

Said Anthony Edwards:

Give all of the shout-outs to Wendell Moore. He did everything he needed to do. The rookie got his first start tonight. He was big for us. Shout out to him.

The game was just the fifth appearance of the season by Moore. He had totaled 12 minutes of work prior to Wednesday and only found out about 10 minutes before the team’s pre-game meeting that he would be playing and starting.

Moore has even played five games in the NBA G League with the Iowa Wolves. He credited his time in Iowa for preparing him to be able to step in and contribute on Wednesday.

He was excited to start for the first time and was ready to go.

Once (coach) told me the news, I was, obviously, beyond excited (to start) but at the same time, I knew I had to lock in. You never know when your time is going to come so, for me, I’m always going to be ready. Everybody in this locker room has supreme confidence in me, which allowed me to go out there and play free.

With a few players out, the Timberwolves turned to Moore and the rookie responded with a solid, all-around game. His role will likely continue to fluctuate, but the 21-year-old showed that he can step in and contribute when called upon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Commercial Appeal

Without Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones leads Grizzlies to win over Heat

The Memphis Grizzlies had one of their biggest challenges in front of them entering the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat. There was no Ja Morant to do his signature "call 12" celebration. Desmond Bane has been one of the highest fourth-quarter scorers this season, but he was on the bench in a jogging suit. Not even Jaren Jackson Jr. was available to take advantage of an undersized Heat lineup. ...
The Associated Press

Tatum has 31, Celtics beat Raptors 116-110 for 7th win in 8

TORONTO (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on Monday night. Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart scored 18 points for Boston after sitting out Sunday’s win at Brooklyn because of a bruised left hip. Blake Griffin scored 13 points and Luke Kornet had 11 for the Celtics, who own the NBA’s best record at 20-5. Boston is 16-2 since starting the season 4-3. Pascal Siakam scored 29 points, Scottie Barnes had 21 and Gary Trent Jr. 20, but Toronto lost for the first time in four home games. The Raptors are 9-3 north of the border this season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said about Michigan football

The stage is set. Michigan football will play in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal, against TCU. While some Wolverines had paid attention to the Horned Frogs recently, the same can’t quite be said for TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, who saw a little of the Big Ten Championship, but hasn’t really seen much out of the maize and blue this year.
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quotes from Lincoln Riley after stinging loss to Utah in Pac-12 Championship Game

Lincoln Riley hasn’t had to do this very much in 2022: Talk to the media after a USC loss. In fact, he hasn’t had to do this except after games against Utah. The Utes had the Trojans’ number. They geared up for USC and provided a physical standard the Trojans’ defense could not match. In Game 1 on October 15, the Utes threw the ball all game and were able to keep quarterback Cam Rising clean. In Game 2 on Friday night in Las Vegas, the Utes were able to run the ball and eventually wear down the USC defense with a sledgehammer attack and enough third-down passes to keep the Trojans on the field.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Harden to officially return to the court for Sixers vs. Rockets

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to finish up their 3-game road trip on Monday when they take on the Houston Rockets and they will get a bit healthier on the floor. After missing 14 games, James Harden will officially return to the floor on Monday against the Rockets. The Beard hasn’t played since Nov. 2 due to a right foot tendon strain and after piecing it together at the point guard spot, the Sixers will welcome him back to the lineup.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where LSU basketball stands in the initial NET Rankings

The first eight games of the Matt McMahon era are hard to evaluate. On the one hand, the team is 7-1 with its lone loss coming against a solid Kansas State team in controversial fashion on a neutral court. On the other hand, the Tigers have struggled with some teams they shouldn’t have, most recently in a four-point win against UT Arlington.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN predicts outcome of LSU's Citrus Bowl matchup against Purdue

The Tigers are still searching for their first bowl win since walking off the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans as national champions in January of 2020. LSU returned to a bowl last fall after missing one in the 2020 season, but the shorthanded team led by interim coach Brad Davis was no match for Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Heisman Trophy finalists announced

Finalists for the 2022 Heisman Memorial Trophy have been announced. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and USC quarterback Caleb Williams have been named Heisman Memorial Trophy finalists. The Heisman Trophy Trust press release:. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
239K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy