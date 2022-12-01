Read full article on original website
BATESVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana man who police say strangled and stabbed his mother multiple times has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder. Dalton Hall, a 22-year-old man from Bloomington, is currently being held in Ripley County Jail for his alleged role in the stabbing of Heather Mulcahy. His charges include: Attempted murder, […]
Man arrested for central Indiana police chase, hitting patrol car injuring officer
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a police chase through two central Indiana counties that ended with the driver hitting a police vehicle, injuring a sergeant. The chase began just before 7 p.m. when two Greene County deputies approached an SUV, driven by Cody...
Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
WLWT 5
Batesville police announce arrest made in connection with stabbing
WISH-TV
WISH-TV
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the summer of 1995 but couldn’t get […]
WTHI
korncountry.com
Suspect in Thanksgiving SWAT standoff charged with attempted murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Jerry Lucas, who was involved in a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement last week, was formally charged on Wednesday in Bartholomew Circuit Court with attempted murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Officers were called to the 6500 block of West State Road...
WISH-TV
korncountry.com
‘Be Smart For Kids’ program is Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Be SMART for Kids Bartholomew County campaign continues this Thursday, December 8, at noon, at Columbus City Hall. The effort is focused on preventing unintentional shootings by children. The Columbus Police Department and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office will be at the program distributing free gun...
Man sentenced to 53 years in 2020 deadly robbery on Indianapolis' northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was sentenced to 53 years for the 2020 murder of another man during an armed robbery on Indianapolis' northwest side. A jury convicted Dashawn Williams of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after a two-day trial in October. Williams will serve 50 years...
WIBC.com
Indiana Fugitive Takes Family Members Hostage, Kills Himself
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind.–A wanted man made a standoff with cops a family affair. After a grueling 12 hours trying to get the man to give up, Indiana State Police say he shot and killed himself. Corey Jenkins, 38, was a fugitive, wanted on several felony warrants. State police did...
korncountry.com
Edinburgh man charged with murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities have announced that they have formally charged Damion Bryant, 20, of Edinburgh, in a shooting that killed his step-father last week. Bryant was charged with murder in Bartholomew Circuit Court on Wednesday in the death of Wayne E. McGeorge, 49, court records show. The Bartholomew...
WISH-TV
Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys: Richard Allen is innocent, confused by charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The attorneys for Richard Allen, the man charged with the Delphi murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, have spoken out against evidence in the probable cause affidavit released Tuesday. Judge Frances Gull, a criminal administrative judge from Allen County,...
bloomingtonian.com
Woman allegedly sets fire to car on Kirkwood Thursday, then walks away
Police arrested a 66-year-old woman who allegedly set her car on fire late Thursday night on Kirkwood, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Police were called around 11:26 p.m. by a caller who had been driving near the intersection of Kirkwood and Madison when he saw a car on fire. The caller told police he noticed the car smoking and then saw a woman feeding newspapers into a car window. He said the woman then walked away.
wbiw.com
Detectives investigate the death of a child as a homicide
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 12:13 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from Bedford Police Department dispatch advising that their officers responded to IU Health Bedford Emergency Department regarding a possible case of child abuse or neglect. It was determined by those responding...
cbs4indy.com
Person killed in shooting on south side
WIBC.com
“Career Drug Dealer” Headed to Prison, Dealt in Fentanyl & Cocaine
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Indianapolis man, described as a “career drug dealer,” is headed back to prison after being convicted on multiple drug charges. Kevin Noel, 40, of Indianapolis, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Indianapolis Metro Police officers checked on Noel back in January of 2021. During that check-up, police found evidence of recent drug trafficking. Multiple guns, fentanyl, cocaine and other drug mixtures were all found through searches of his home and truck.
