Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after now winner was found Saturday night.. The numbers are in for the Monday, Dec. 5 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $89 million, with a cash option of $47.1 million. Mega Millions numbers:Results for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $354M.

