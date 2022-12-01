ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints end up with Kentucky QB Will Levis in 2023 mock draft

By John Sigler
 4 days ago
Hey, they wouldn’t be the New Orleans Saints without making divisive draft picks, right? The latest 2023 mock draft from our Luke Easterling over at Draft Wire has Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis falling out of the first round and into the Saints’ mitts at No. 36 overall. That’s, well, an interesting fit.

Levis took a step back this year after losing a lot of his supporting cast, including his offensive coordinator, several linemen, and his leading receiver (Wan’Dale Robinson, who was picked at No. 43 overall by the New York Giants this year). He’s still often being projected to go in the first round, and largely within the top 15 picks, but there’s a chance the NFL ends up viewing Levis more like Derek Carr (picked No. 36 in 2014), Andy Dalton (No. 35 in 2011), Geno Smith (No. 39 in 2013), or Colin Kaepernick (No. 36 in 2011).

We’ll just have to wait and see. New Orleans will certainly be in the market for a quarterback next year, either through the draft or in free agency. Their only passer under contract for 2023 is Jameis Winston, who hasn’t been let off the bench after the Saints tabbed Dalton as their starter. Winston could be a salary cap cut in the spring (saving north of $4 million), and a fresh start may be what he and the team both need best. It’s shaping up for yet another eventful Saints offseason.

