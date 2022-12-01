Read full article on original website
An homage to 40 years of warmth, relaxation and friendship in Key Biscayne
Forty years ago, in 1982, Bobby and I decided it was time to relax a bit during the cold winter months in Baltimore. We were both self-employed and working full-time so it was possible to take off 10 days each month from December to April. Our first experience was a...
Tuesday public meeting on Vision Plan a chance for public to review it and ask questions
Peering into the crystal ball of what could become Key Biscayne's future lies within the pages of the Strategic Vision Plan, a volume of X's and O's perhaps more detailed than the Miami Dolphins playbook. The opportunity to see and hear about the finished product, which has taken some three...
“We're super excited; it's huge,” DeSantis earmarks $650,000 to Village for Stormwater Infrastructure Program
Governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance this week under sunny skies at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, but there was no time for lounging in a hammock or dipping his toes in the sand. Standing behind a podium with a blue and white banner that read, "Protecting Florida Together,"...
Consortium of government, foundation, industry and academic institutions create STEM scholarship program for Miami area students
The City of Miami has teamed it up with Venture Miami, the Miami Foundation and technology companies to launch a scholarship program to benefit residents who are planning to study for careers in STEM at local colleges and universities. The University of Miami, Florida International University, Miami-Dade College and Florida...
First Monday in December healthy dining options on Key Biscayne
As we go through the first full work week in December, here are some healthy start alternatives from our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, December 5. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, your island’s tasty-healthy headquarters.!. We...
Key Biscayne’s Saturday meal-deals
Celebrate the first Saturday in December relaxing and enjoying the great dining options our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up on this Saturday, December 3, 2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!. We are a unique and healthy restaurant...
Miami gas prices fall below last year’s levels and below national average
While many items, like food, continue to rise, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Miami is now $0.044 cheaper than it was this time last year. During the last week, the average price of gas in Miami dropped $0.121 to $3.31 per gallon, cheaper than the national average of $3.36 per gallon.
Malfunctioning Causeway lights a hazardous mystery
Everybody wants the Rickenbacker Causeway and Crandon Boulevard to be safe. While I question the effectiveness of the reduction of the speed limit from 45 miles per hour to 40, it certainly cannot hurt. That being said, I have observed bicyclists traveling in the dark on the southbound side of...
Goodbye to Dalip, the Asian bull elephant from Crandon Park Zoo
On Thanksgiving Day, I felt a tremor on the island. Perhaps you felt it, too. It wasn’t an earthquake or the vibrations from a construction site. It was the death of Dalip, the 56-year-old Asian bull elephant who once lived at Crandon Park Zoo. Dalip was the last surviving...
Naming new vice mayor among numerous items Village Council tackled this week
The newly constituted Village Council, under the leadership of Mayor Joe Rasco, got busy on a packed agenda at their first meeting together on Tuesday. In addition to new police cars and an update on the Rickenbacker Causeway, here are the items they took on:. * Unanimously agreed to name...
While on Key Biscayne, DeSantis skips over Trump question, calls GOP's national showing in midterms a “huge underperformance”
Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped over a Donald Trump question while visiting Key Biscayne’s this past week — What is your take on Mr. Trump being back in the news every day? — but did respond to issues of national politics and underperformance of the GOP in the midterms, during a news conference Thursday.
Panna brings Venezuela’s holiday culinary traditions to the island
With the holiday season fast approaching, the team at Panna New Latino Food in the Winn-Dixie Plaza is ready with their traditional holiday season offering, following their company slogan: “A taste to remember, the place you love.”. “We offer traditional Venezuelan holiday dishes so families on the island can...
Key Biscayne Piano Festival inaugurates fifth season with an holiday orchestral concert
Residents who believe in the wonder of Christmas – and others who simply enjoy the holiday season – will be able to watch and listen to the magic happen next week as the Key Biscayne Piano Festival returns for its fifth season. The event will be held near...
