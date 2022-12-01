ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

An homage to 40 years of warmth, relaxation and friendship in Key Biscayne

Forty years ago, in 1982, Bobby and I decided it was time to relax a bit during the cold winter months in Baltimore. We were both self-employed and working full-time so it was possible to take off 10 days each month from December to April. Our first experience was a...
First Monday in December healthy dining options on Key Biscayne

As we go through the first full work week in December, here are some healthy start alternatives from our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, December 5. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, your island’s tasty-healthy headquarters.!. We...
Key Biscayne’s Saturday meal-deals

Celebrate the first Saturday in December relaxing and enjoying the great dining options our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up on this Saturday, December 3, 2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!. We are a unique and healthy restaurant...
Miami gas prices fall below last year’s levels and below national average

While many items, like food, continue to rise, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Miami is now $0.044 cheaper than it was this time last year. During the last week, the average price of gas in Miami dropped $0.121 to $3.31 per gallon, cheaper than the national average of $3.36 per gallon.
Malfunctioning Causeway lights a hazardous mystery

Everybody wants the Rickenbacker Causeway and Crandon Boulevard to be safe. While I question the effectiveness of the reduction of the speed limit from 45 miles per hour to 40, it certainly cannot hurt. That being said, I have observed bicyclists traveling in the dark on the southbound side of...
Goodbye to Dalip, the Asian bull elephant from Crandon Park Zoo

On Thanksgiving Day, I felt a tremor on the island. Perhaps you felt it, too. It wasn’t an earthquake or the vibrations from a construction site. It was the death of Dalip, the 56-year-old Asian bull elephant who once lived at Crandon Park Zoo. Dalip was the last surviving...
Naming new vice mayor among numerous items Village Council tackled this week

The newly constituted Village Council, under the leadership of Mayor Joe Rasco, got busy on a packed agenda at their first meeting together on Tuesday. In addition to new police cars and an update on the Rickenbacker Causeway, here are the items they took on:. * Unanimously agreed to name...
Panna brings Venezuela’s holiday culinary traditions to the island

With the holiday season fast approaching, the team at Panna New Latino Food in the Winn-Dixie Plaza is ready with their traditional holiday season offering, following their company slogan: “A taste to remember, the place you love.”. “We offer traditional Venezuelan holiday dishes so families on the island can...

