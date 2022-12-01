Read full article on original website
Iowa Launches Entry-Level Truck Driving Training Program
(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa’s launching a program, designed to attract more truck drivers. Six-million dollars will be used to reimburse employers or other groups offering training either in-house or thru certified training providers. Applicants will be accepted starting December 13th on iowagrants.gov.
KCRG.com
Iowans react to loss of ‘First in Nation’ status for Democratic caucuses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will no longer be the first nominating contest in the race for U.S. President, at least on the Democratic side. Friday, the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) agreed with President Biden to start its nominating process in South Carolina, with Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia, and Michigan to follow.
Radio Iowa
Train all decked out for the holiday set to arrive in Iowa
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will chug back into eastern Iowa Tuesday. It’s 1,000-foot long,14-car freight train that’s colorfully lit for the Christmas season from engine to caboose. Railroad spokesman Andy Cummings says the train is on a mission to raise money for local food banks with holiday music concerts at each stop.
Daily Iowan
A change in the political party of the office of the attorney general could affect abortion in Iowa
Iowa’s next chief legal officer is poised to support Republican efforts to restrict abortion access, as the longtime Democratic Iowa attorney general’s office is among the seats flipped by Iowa Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson that left...
Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses
Word came Thursday that President Biden was trying to take Iowa out of its first-in-the-nation starting position for the presidential nominating process for Democrats. Turns out he’s not a big fan of caucuses in general either. Update: The Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws panel on Friday voted in favor of Biden’s recommendation to start […] The post Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car In Iowa?
We've officially nearing the hellscape that is winter in Iowa. There are quite a few things that you need to remember!. The cold and the snow turn into major obstacles for us in going about our daily routine. We've recently been trying to help you figure out what sort of cold weather hacks might actually be frowned upon.
State Auditor Warns Of Scam
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be representing the auditor’s office. The caller asks about a resident’s mortgage and may have partial information about them, such as their name and address. The Auditor’s Office reminds Iowans their staff will not call and ask about personal finances.
KCRG.com
The history and death of Iowa’s ‘First in the Nation’ status
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - For decades, the state of Iowa has been the benchmark to test viable political candidates before they move their campaign further through the nation as they seek a spot in the White House. Now, after 50 years, Iowa’s long-standing history of ‘First in the Nation’...
New Iowa CDL Program Aims To Combat Driver Shortages
Over the last few years, we have seen an increase in demand for truck drivers as the number of job vacancies remains high. However, 2022 has seen some improvement from 2021 when it comes to these vacancies. In 2022, the trucking industry has been short 78,000 drivers, which is an...
Democrats Officially Oust Iowa As First-in-Nation Voting State
[UPDATE:12/2/22, 3 p.m.] CBS2 is reporting that South Carolina, not Michigan or Iowa, has been named the leadoff state in Democratic primaries, starting in 2024. The move ends Iowa's "first-in-the-nation" caucus designation after some 50 years. [ORIGINAL STORY: 12/2/22, 8:38 a.m.] Iowa has long taken the lead as the opening...
Iowa Facility Experimented on People With Disabilities—DoJ
An investigation was launched into the Glenwood Resource Center following allegations that some vulnerable residents had been used as human guinea pigs.
A Round of Wintry Weather is expected Thursday or Thursday Night
(Des Moines) Forecasters are watching a storm system that could impact Iowa on Thursday into Thursday night. Alexis Jimenez is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. She says northern Iowa is targeted for the most significant amount of snow and a mixture, if not all rain,...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
KCRG.com
Iowa auditor warns of phone scam
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand issued an advisory alerting Iowans to a potential phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the Iowa Auditor of State Office. According to a news release issued by Sand’s office, a concerned citizen notified his office on...
Iowa's 'Scarlet E' — evictions that never go away
Multiple civil rights and family advocacy groups are calling on Iowa to reform policies that would allow the removal of eviction court filings from public records, they tell Axios. Why it matters: Sometimes referenced as the "Scarlet E," the documents can permanently and unjustly prevent people from obtaining housing. Yes,...
Iowa is Home to One of the Best Hippy Towns in America
I'll do my best not harsh your mellow, but I feel it's my duty to inform you that Iowa, located smack in the middle of the continental 48 U.S. states, has a West Coast-level hippy town on its map. And it's far out!. If you're not into the hippy culture...
KCRG.com
New COVID-19 variants spreading in eastern Iowa
Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas Friday. NAMI Linn County Executive Director Dr. Mona McCalley-Whitters joins us to give tips on managing holiday stress. Trucking company to build new headquarters in Dubuque, add up to 60 new jobs. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Dubuque-based trucking...
