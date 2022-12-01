Read full article on original website
Related
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her Real, In-the-Moment Reaction to Her Grammy Nomination [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini received a nomination for the 2023 Grammy Awards for "Heartfirst," the lead single from her 2022 album, Subject to Change, and to say she was excited would be an understatement — and rightfully so. The song is up for Best Country Solo Performance, and Ballerini shared her...
Cody Johnson Hasn’t Even Had Time to Celebrate His Grammy Nomination Yet
Cody Johnson is concluding his already momentous year with a bang: Just days after bringing home two trophies at the 2022 CMA Awards, he earned his very first Grammy Awards nomination, in the Best Country Song category for his chart-topping hit, "'Til You Can't." "It's an incredible honor," the singer...
Charles Kelley Shares New Song That’s a ‘Goodbye Letter to Alcohol’ [Listen]
Charles Kelley is letting fans into his journey to sobriety. The Lady A singer shared a vulnerable song he wrote called "As Far as You Could," which he says is his "goodbye letter to alcohol." "This song is my goodbye letter to alcohol," he writes on social media alongside a...
Kelly Clarkson Covers Fellow Texan Cody Johnson’s ”Til You Can’t’ [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson put her spin on a fellow Texan's song during a recent Kellyoke segment on the Kelly Clarkson Show. She covered Cody Johnson's heartfelt song "'Til You Can't." The American Idol alum — drenched in warm amber lighting — effortlessly sang the track as if it was her own. She selected various lyrics from the song's verses, trimming her cover down to just two minutes.
Jason Aldean Details Career Journey in ‘Behind the Music’ Documentary Series
Jason Aldean's life and career are profiled in a new episode of the music documentary series Behind the Music on Paramount+. The hour-long episode, released in late November, chronicles Aldean's rise to fame and the struggles he encountered along the way. One of those struggles was getting his career off...
Thomas Rhett Notches 20th No. 1 in 10 Years With ‘Half of Me’
Thomas Rhett is celebrating another hit song with "Half of Me," his duet with Riley Green, which topped both the Billboard and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts last week. This No. 1 is extra special for Rhett, as it marks the 20th No. 1 of his 10 year career. "20 No. 1s...
Brantley Gilbert Is Worried About His Kids Googling Him — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Kane Brown Joins the Lineup for the Pre-Super Bowl Music Festival
Kane Brown is joining an all-genre lineup for the 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest early next year. The country star will perform on Saturday, Feb. 11 — the last day in the three-day event — on a bill topped by pop rock act Imagine Dragons. Taking...
Chase Rice Announces New Album, ‘I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell’
Everything about Chase Rice's new album announcement is deeply personal. The "Way Down Yonder" singer revealed new os I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell on Thursday (Nov. 17). Beyond the significance of the announcement date (his parents' wedding anniversary) and the album's cover (a vintage photo of...
Carly Pearce Says New Album Will Chronicle Her ‘New Season’
Carly Pearce has officially begun the writing and recording process of her follow-up to her critically acclaimed album, 29: Written in Stone. With current single "What He Didn’t Do" bookending the heartbreaking and post-divorce chapter of her life, Pearce says she is ready and looking forward to turning the page to her "new season" on her upcoming fourth studio album.
Ticketmaster Apologizes to Taylor Swift + Her Fans Over Eras Tour Ticketing Disaster
Ticketmaster is apologizing to Taylor Swift and her fans after the ticketing process for her 2023 Eras Tour went horribly wrong, resulting in long delays, platform crashes and millions of unhappy fans without tickets. A Verified Fan pre-sale for the upcoming concerts began on Tuesday (Nov. 15), but due to...
Lauren Alaina Reveals Surprise Engagement at the Grand Ole Opry — See the Ring! [Pictures]
Lauren Alaina is engaged to be married! The country singer and reality television personality turned to social media on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) to share the news of her surprise engagement, which she announced at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19). "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best...
John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up. In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach...
Dolly Parton to Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party
Miley Cyrus' second-annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special is getting a dose of country royalty this year, thanks to a co-hosting appearance from the one and only Dolly Parton. Parton — who, famously, is Cyrus' godmother — will co-host the show with the singer-songwriter during the 2022-2023 iteration of...
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’
Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Blake Shelton Reveals Surprising Pick to Replace Him on ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton is retiring from The Voice after Season 23 airs in 2023, and he's got another country singer in mind as his successor on the long-running reality singing competition. Shelton turned to social media on Friday (Dec. 2) to recommend a classic country star for consideration, and it's an outside-the-box choice that might not have occurred to some fans.
Dustin Lynch Gives an Update on His Love Life: ‘I’m Lonely’
Dustin Lynch has a lot happening in his work life, having recently wrapped up his fall Party Mode Tour, but when updating Taste of Country on his love life, the singer says he has nothing new to report. "Man, I wish I could say I have good news and say...
Kelsea Ballerini Bought Her New ‘Dream Home’ From Kacey Musgraves
Kelsea Ballerini's new "dream home" is already familiar to some fans of country music. The house previously belonged to Kacey Musgraves, who featured it in a magazine photo spread before selling it to her fellow country singer. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Musgraves sold her former home to...
Toby Keith Hopes to Get Back to Performing After ‘Debilitating’ Cancer Battle
In his first interview since he revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis in June, Toby Keith took a measured, but optimistic, long view of his future and eventual return to the road. "I'm thinking about getting back to fightin' shape," the singer explains to CMT Hot 20 Countdown's Cody Alan. "I...
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
Comments / 0