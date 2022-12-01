ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Covers Fellow Texan Cody Johnson’s ”Til You Can’t’ [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson put her spin on a fellow Texan's song during a recent Kellyoke segment on the Kelly Clarkson Show. She covered Cody Johnson's heartfelt song "'Til You Can't." The American Idol alum — drenched in warm amber lighting — effortlessly sang the track as if it was her own. She selected various lyrics from the song's verses, trimming her cover down to just two minutes.
Carly Pearce Says New Album Will Chronicle Her ‘New Season’

Carly Pearce has officially begun the writing and recording process of her follow-up to her critically acclaimed album, 29: Written in Stone. With current single "What He Didn’t Do" bookending the heartbreaking and post-divorce chapter of her life, Pearce says she is ready and looking forward to turning the page to her "new season" on her upcoming fourth studio album.
John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up. In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach...
Dolly Parton to Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus' second-annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special is getting a dose of country royalty this year, thanks to a co-hosting appearance from the one and only Dolly Parton. Parton — who, famously, is Cyrus' godmother — will co-host the show with the singer-songwriter during the 2022-2023 iteration of...
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’

Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]

Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Blake Shelton Reveals Surprising Pick to Replace Him on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton is retiring from The Voice after Season 23 airs in 2023, and he's got another country singer in mind as his successor on the long-running reality singing competition. Shelton turned to social media on Friday (Dec. 2) to recommend a classic country star for consideration, and it's an outside-the-box choice that might not have occurred to some fans.
Kelsea Ballerini Bought Her New ‘Dream Home’ From Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini's new "dream home" is already familiar to some fans of country music. The house previously belonged to Kacey Musgraves, who featured it in a magazine photo spread before selling it to her fellow country singer. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Musgraves sold her former home to...
