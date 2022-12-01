Read full article on original website
Lawton to Host the 2023 Oklahoma Arts Conference
The Oklahoma Arts Council recently announced in its monthly newsletter that Lawton will be the host site for the 2023 Oklahoma Arts Conference!. According to the newsletter, the Oklahoma Arts Conference began in 2007, and for the first time, Lawton is the host site of the biennial convening of the state's arts and cultural sector. The 2023 Oklahoma Arts Conference will take place October 17-19, 2023, here in Lawton. The purpose of the conference serves as an opportunity for networking and professional development for arts and cultural organizations across Oklahoma!
See Lawton’s Living Christmas Tree This Weekend
For over 40 years First Baptist Church Lawton has gifted the Lawton community with the Living Christmas Tree! As Jeri Christmas, I dub this performance as a don't miss holiday event in Lawton. You have one weekend to see the performance of "Savior for All." This year will be the...
Movie Night Returns to Lawton’s Holiday in the Park This Sunday
Get ready for some more festive family fun this weekend at Holiday in the Park. Coming up this Sunday night (12-11-22) at 6:00-pm it's movie night at Elmer Thomas Park. They'll be showing the Christmas classic 'The Santa Clause' so bundle up, grab your lawn chairs and blankets, and head to the park for this outdoor Christmas movie night special event. Here's the best part of all, IT'S FREE!
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
The Wichita Falls Police Department reported a multi-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Central Freeway near the Jacksboro Highway overpass shortly after 4 p.m.
kswo.com
Lawton Ballet Theatre Fundraises for dancer’s college tuition
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “The Nutcracker” is a Christmas Classic the Lawton Ballet Theatre performs every year but this time, they’re dancing for a cause. This year will be the 10th annual performance of the holiday classic, but the artistic director said they have some twists so it won’t be the same show as last year.
kswo.com
Controlled burn gets out of control in Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A controlled burn got out of control in Comanche County Saturday afternoon. Some debris blew away, spreading the fire across several acres in a field. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 75th St. and SE Bishop Road. Valley View and Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Departments had...
Wichita Falls Farmers Market to host maker’s market
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct a photo of The Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market and the time of the event. We regret the error. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market will host their Maker Market this weekend. The event starts at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, and will have […]
65-Year-Old William Thomas Shimmin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Burkburnett (Burkburnett, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred on Thrift Road at around 8:20 p.m. According to the officials, an All-Terrain Vehicle had crashed when the driver had lost control of the vehicle while he was driving it near his home.
kswo.com
Lawtonians falling victim to PSO scams
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There has been an increase in Public Service Company of Oklahoma scams. Some people are falling victim, whether it’s over the phone or an impostor showing up at their doorstep. Nowadays, people can block scam calls, put fraud alerts on their bank accounts, and ignore...
comancheok.net
Finally, a short drive to work from home
Whoever came up with the metaphor “It’s the journey, not the destination,” was not talking about moving. When it comes to moving, it’s all about the destination. As a child I was used to moving since my father was in the military. It was no big deal to pack up and move every two or three years. I carried on that tradition for quite a while as an adult without even thinking twice.
kswo.com
Tom Cole nominates three area high schoolers for military academies
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole is announcing the names of several high school students who he has personally nominated to attend one of America’s military academies. Including several students from Lawton. The congressman named Ian Leroux and Matthew Aguilar from MacArthur High School, and Zachary Alldredge...
easttexasradio.com
Texarkana Man Killed In Crash
Last Tuesday, A crash on US 287 in Clay County, Oklahoma, near Bellevue, killed Terrance Bradley, 47, of Texarkana, and passenger Geneinde Taylor-Edwards of Grand Prairie. Bradley was driving a Honda Civic, attempted to make a U-turn, and failed to yield the right of way for a Peterbilt 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler was a car hauler and complicated the crash scene when it lost cars.
Is it Legal to Warm Your Car Up in Your Driveway in Oklahoma?
We all know the drill. Wake up, get ready, and warm up the vehicle so it's not cold when you head into work... but is that legal to do in Oklahoma?. Even though the state's biggest moneymaker is oil and gas, which I'm sure every O&G worker would agree that letting your vehicle sit idle for a while each day is a good thing for the bottom line, it is in fact and shockingly an illegal thing to do in Oklahoma.
GPS pings lead to arrest of former friend
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say took back one of three items stolen from a former friend after the victim tracked them on GPS has his burglary charge reduced to criminal trespass. 22-year-old Brayden Headrick pleaded to that charge and was placed on one year probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight and […]
OSBI still investigating ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Oklahoma man
OSBI are now referring to the disappearance of a 69-year-old man from Cotton County, Oklahoma as "suspicious".
kswo.com
‘Washington’s Armor’ to make Lawton premiere January 13
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A movie, partially filmed in Lawton, will be screening the movie for Lawton residents and students coming in January. “Washington’s Armor” used the fort setting at the Museum of the Great Plains as its stage earlier this year as they filmed parts of the movie.
kswo.com
Missing Comanche girl found dead in Texas, suspect in custody
Wise County, TX (KSWO) - A missing girl from Comanche, 7-year-old Athena Strand, has been found dead in Texas. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, a contract FedEx delivery driver, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to the girl’s disappearance and death. “We do have a confession,” said Akin.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- Winter Machine Broke
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow might be the least December-y December day this December. A surge in warm air brings tomorrow’s highs into the mid-to-upper 70s. Last night’s showers quickly clear out of the Texoma area, leaving us rain-free well before noon. For the rest of the day, we keep some cloud cover into the afternoon and light 5-15 mph winds from the south. Highs today get into the mid-to-upper 50s with a few 60s.
Missing man found safe
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that was reported missing from a rehab center after he walked away has been found. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook Page, Terry Howard, 68, AKA Mike has been found and is safe. On Thursday, WFPD posted that Howard walked away from Advanced Rehab on Kemp Blvd.
kswo.com
Lawton Public Library prepares for upcoming events
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library has many events happening this month, ranging from activities for children and adults. 7News spoke with Tanya Organ, the Community Engagement Library for the Lawton Public Library, about their upcoming events for the month of December. From 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m....
