Pac-12 Awards: UCLA's Amari Bailey Repeats as Freshman of the Week
After scoring in double figures for the fourth game in a row, the Bruins' star freshman secured a second-straight conference award.
Bears fall to Packers for 8th straight game
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears have not beaten the Green Bay Packers since 2018. Even the return of Justin Fields this weekend could not stop an eighth straight loss to Aaron Rogers. Fields only had five incompletions and ran for a 55-yard touchdown in the first quarter, tying the quarterback record of six […]
Recap of Hoover’s 42-7 loss in state title game
No. 9 seeded Herbert Hoover faced No. 2 Independence for the Class AA state championship game, and the Patriots walked away with the 42-7 win.
