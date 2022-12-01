ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bears fall to Packers for 8th straight game

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears have not beaten the Green Bay Packers since 2018. Even the return of Justin Fields this weekend could not stop an eighth straight loss to Aaron Rogers. Fields only had five incompletions and ran for a 55-yard touchdown in the first quarter, tying the quarterback record of six […]

