Elle
Selena Gomez Wears Her Little Black Dress to Variety Hitmakers Event
Selena Gomez x Sephora's Hearts, Not Hate Campaign Selena Gomez x Sephora's Hearts, Not Hate Campaign. On Saturday night, Selena Gomez attended the Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House, where she accepted the award for Film Song of the Year for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me.
Elle
Rihanna Wears Sheer Strapless Dress On Date With A$AP Rocky
Anitta Sings Rihanna, Shakira, and "Rosa" in a Game of Song Association | ELLE Anitta Sings Rihanna, Shakira, and "Rosa" in a Game of Song Association | ELLE. Like many celebrities this weekend, new parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were in Miami, Florida, during a whirlwind of events surrounding Art Basel. The international art exposition is also a huge scene for parties and get togethers for the rich and famous. The couple took in some art and then headed to the famous eatery Carbone for dinner in South Beach.
Elle
Hailey Bieber Wears Sleek Form-Fitting Green Dress to Dinner In Miami
Hailey Bieber's best ever red-carpet fashion moments Hailey Bieber's best ever red-carpet fashion moments. On Friday night, Hailey Bieber went out to eat in Miami at Papi Steak dressed in dark green. The Bottega Veneta midi dress featured a low scoop neck, halter straps, and was covered in tiny winking sequins. It hugged Bieber's curves in a sinuous line as she stepped past photographers, revealing her naked back.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Elle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Doc Trailer Features a Sneaky New Look at Her Pregnancy
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) The new trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, is narratively focused on the royal drama and overall toll that women, including Meghan, face for marrying into the royal family. But nestled in the midst of the intense quotes and imagery is footage of Meghan, heavily pregnant with the couple’s second child, Lili, walking over to Harry, who is pictured on his laptop. You can catch it at the 0:28-second mark.
Kate Winslet Says That People In Hollywood Used To Check In About Her Weight When She Was Younger
Kate opened up about Hollywood's perpetually unrealistic expectations for young women.
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
People Are Sharing The Most Boring Movies They've Ever Seen, And There Are Some Hot, Hot Takes On This List
Honestly, there are a few movies on this list that would probably cure my insomnia.
Elle
What Can You Actually Buy at Art Basel Miami?
There is art. There is commerce. And then there is Art Basel, which began as a convention for gallerists, and somehow spun into a week-long rave for people who think Damien Hirst makes the only Shark Tank worth watching. This year, fashion brands went particularly hard on collaborations and co-signs, which means even those without VIP access can purchase a piece of the collectible action. Scroll through for all the style debuts during the annual art extravaganza, including some that would (hint!) make fabulous gifts for the museum-worthy friends on your list.
People Share How They Realized They Married The Wrong Person, And Hindsight Is Definitely 20/20
"After we were married, I would lay in bed and keep wishing I could 'go home.'"
Elle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Doc Trailer Hits on Marrying a Royal: ‘They’re Never Going to Protect You’
Harry and Meghan - Official Teaser (Netflix) Harry and Meghan - Official Teaser (Netflix) The second look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, was released early this morning, with the trailer once again going into the heart of the royal drama and what the couple endured as senior working members of the British royal family.
Elle
John Krasinski's Kids Think Wife Emily Blunt Met Him While He Was Working In an Office
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Are Perfect Together Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Are Perfect Together. He might be famous, but John Krasinski is also a dad, and kids will humble you. The actor appeared on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, and talked about the two daughters he shares with wife Emily Blunt, Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6. According o Krasinski, the girls think their mother took pity on him when they got together, because he was just working in “an office.” They don't yet understand the role he had on comedy series The Office, the first thing most people associate Krasinski with.
Elle
Kate Middleton Wore a Rented Green Gown and Princess Diana's Jewels to the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards
The big event behind Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Boston trip has arrived: The couple attended this evening’s Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, dressed like British royalty, naturally. The Princess of Wales wore a lime green Solace London dress with her hair styled down. Kate rented the dress from HURR, a UK rental platform, per People. She accessorized with a diamond and emerald choker that belonged to the late Princess Diana.
Elle
ELLE’s 2022 Future of Beauty Awards
What makes a beauty product “great” in 2022? For the beauty team at ELLE, the secret sauce to a Future of Beauty-worthy launch goes something like this: a breakthrough formula, never-before-seen level of inclusivity, and advancements in results. We gazed into our crystal (makeup) ball—reviewing hundreds of submissions—and selected the most exciting launches in the market right now to bring you this year’s Future of Beauty winners. Check them out—and shop them!—below.
