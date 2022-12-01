Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Are Perfect Together Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Are Perfect Together. He might be famous, but John Krasinski is also a dad, and kids will humble you. The actor appeared on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, and talked about the two daughters he shares with wife Emily Blunt, Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6. According o Krasinski, the girls think their mother took pity on him when they got together, because he was just working in “an office.” They don't yet understand the role he had on comedy series The Office, the first thing most people associate Krasinski with.

2 DAYS AGO