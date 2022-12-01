Watch: Top plays from Lakers' Wednesday win over Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a gut-wrenching last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday after blowing a 17-point fourth-quarter lead, and one figured they would come out with a vengeance on Wednesday.

They did just that, pouncing on the Portland Trail Blazers and overcoming a slow start to demolish them, 128-109.

LeBron James took advantage of some red-hot shooting to finish with 31 points, plus seven rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Davis had yet another strong game and Austin Reaves continued to impress with 22 points.

Check out some of the top plays and highlights from the Lakers’ resounding win on Wednesday, which was their sixth in their last eight contests.

Block by Davis

Russell Westbrook beats the buzzer with a 3

Westbrook beats the buzzer with a 3, again

James to Reaves for 3