Watch: Top plays from Lakers' Wednesday win over Trail Blazers

By Robert Marvi
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a gut-wrenching last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday after blowing a 17-point fourth-quarter lead, and one figured they would come out with a vengeance on Wednesday.

They did just that, pouncing on the Portland Trail Blazers and overcoming a slow start to demolish them, 128-109.

LeBron James took advantage of some red-hot shooting to finish with 31 points, plus seven rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Davis had yet another strong game and Austin Reaves continued to impress with 22 points.

Check out some of the top plays and highlights from the Lakers’ resounding win on Wednesday, which was their sixth in their last eight contests.

Block by Davis

Russell Westbrook beats the buzzer with a 3

Westbrook beats the buzzer with a 3, again

James to Reaves for 3

Tatum has 31, Celtics beat Raptors 116-110 for 7th win in 8

TORONTO (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on Monday night. Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart scored 18 points for Boston after sitting out Sunday’s win at Brooklyn because of a bruised left hip. Blake Griffin scored 13 points and Luke Kornet had 11 for the Celtics, who own the NBA’s best record at 20-5. Boston is 16-2 since starting the season 4-3. Pascal Siakam scored 29 points, Scottie Barnes had 21 and Gary Trent Jr. 20, but Toronto lost for the first time in four home games. The Raptors are 9-3 north of the border this season.
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins (right abductor tightness) out vs. Pacers on Monday

The Golden State Warriors will be down a starter against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night at San Francisco’s Chase Center. Prior to the game, the Warriors have ruled out Andrew Wiggins due to right abductor tightness. Wiggins is coming off his season-high performance with 36 points against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Wiggins matched his career-high with eight made triples to lead the Warriors to their 10th consecutive win at home.
Where LSU basketball stands in the initial NET Rankings

The first eight games of the Matt McMahon era are hard to evaluate. On the one hand, the team is 7-1 with its lone loss coming against a solid Kansas State team in controversial fashion on a neutral court. On the other hand, the Tigers have struggled with some teams they shouldn’t have, most recently in a four-point win against UT Arlington.
