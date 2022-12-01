ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIP College Football Regular Season: 1869-2023

By Nick Shepkowski
College football has managed to have the best regular season in all of the sports for as long as it’s been around. In no American sport does the regular season mean so much. Literally, every Saturday counts as the championship favorite could be upset and fall out of contention at the snap of your fingers.

Friends, I hate to inform you but we only have one more season of that left. It became official Thursday morning that the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams starting in 2024. That might mean an easier path to the playoff for your favorite team but it also means the thing that made college football the most unique is taking a massive hit.

Instead of “The Game” between Michigan and Ohio State deciding a playoff berth last week, that’s just a game to determine seeding in 2024. That Alabama loss to LSU in overtime this year? Yeah, the Tide are still rolling to the Playoff with it in 2024. And if Utah beats USC this weekend in the Pac-12 championship game then guess what – USC is still in the playoff.

Had Notre Dame upset USC last week, should the Irish, who lost to Marshall and Stanford both, have had the chance to play for a championship?

TV and media folks have taken over the game and have done not what’s in the best interest of the sport but instead the best interest of their companies. It might sound great on paper but expansion to this extent makes college football simply just NFL-light. More playoff games just mean its easier for casual fans to know when to tune into important games. The most passionate college football fans should consider this a sad day for the sport.

Unfortunately, the toothpaste is out of the tube and it’ll never be put back in.

