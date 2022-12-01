Clouds will be increasing today, as dry weather holds for most of the day, while temperatures return to seasonal levels. Sunshine will be enjoyed for the early hours today before overcast skies take hold for the afternoon. Winds will remain fairly light from the southeast at 5-10 mph. The afternoon highs will reach the lower 40s, which is seasonal for this time of the year. A few sprinkles may be around today but limited to only a few spots.

9 HOURS AGO