WCJB

Marion County precautionary water boil notice

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
villages-news.com

Villager emerges from dental visit to find she’s a victim of Bad Parking

A Villager emerged from a visit to her dentist to discover she the victim of Bad Parking. Maureen Lee went to her dentist Wednesday at Grand Traverse Plaza. After leaving the dentist’s office, she walked into the parking cart and found that her golf cart had been parked in by a car.
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County Fire Services

Citrus County Fire Rescue to show off its new trucks Monday. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
villages-news.com

Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours

A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
mycbs4.com

Dunnellon homicide victim identified, person still wanted for questioning

Dunnellon — 41-year-old Eric Daugherty was killed November 28th in Dunnellon, the Marion County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Walnut Street to help the Dunnellon Police Department. The Sheriff's Office had not said who died until now. They submitted the sketch of a person...
leesburg-news.com

Public input will be sought this week on phase 3 of North Lake Trail

On Thursday, Dec. 8, Lake County will host a public meeting for the North Lake Trail Phase 3 Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study. The Project’s Overview will be presented from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Cadwell Community Center (1 Cassady Street, Umatilla). The study evaluates...
villages-news.com

Warring couple asks judge for permission to reunite at their home in The Villages

A warring couple is asking a judge for permission to reunite at their home in The Villages. Mary Kessler Westerlund, 65, was arrested Nov. 14 after she allegedly bit her husband on the hand during an argument at their home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South. Stuart Westerlund, 72, admitted he retaliated and struck his wife in the face. The couple had been drinking and the argument started after he damaged their car after wrapping up a game of golf in Ocala. He was initially taken to the Lifestream Behavioral Center and was arrested upon his release.
villages-news.com

Homeless woman with stolen backpack arrested after found in broken down truck

A homeless woman with a stolen backpack was arrested after she was found in a broken down truck. Sarah Lee Kilby, 35, was found at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the green Ford pickup parked on the sidewalk on the northbound side of State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She initially told police she was waiting for a friend to pick her up.
ocala-news.com

MCSO human trafficking investigation leads to arrest of married couple

A human trafficking investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of an Ocala man and his wife. On Tuesday, November 22, an MCSO Major Crimes detective began investigating 47-year-old Dwight Tawan Edwards after inappropriate texts were discovered between him and two juvenile victims, who were between the ages of 12 and 16, according to MCSO.
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police arrest homeless man with long criminal record

Lady Lake police arrested a homeless man with a criminal record which includes being caught with a stolen Walmart shopping cart. Joseph Brock Liddle, 32, was spotted in the wee hours on Wednesday in the vicinity of Hartsock Sawmill Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on property from which he had previously been trespassed, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Liddle had his hands in the air and asked the police officer not to “freak out,” the report said.
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man goes on theft and battery spree, deputies say

An Inverness man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges all stemming from a five-day rampage of batteries, thefts, and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Citrus County Sherriff’s Office. According to county arrest records, investigating CCSO deputies said that on June, 23, 2021 Sean...
Citrus County Chronicle

Homeless man and woman arrested for squatting in vacant house

Deputies arrested a homeless man and woman in the early morning hours Tuesday, Nov. 29, for squatting in a vacant house in Beverly Hills after the homeowner confirmed they wanted to pursue charges. Deputies were patrolling the area when they spotted one of the defendants, 39-year-old Lucas Calcagni, in all...
villages-news.com

Driver who lost license in 2003 arrested after caught back behind wheel

A driver who lost his license after a drunk driving arrest was taken into custody when he was caught back the behind the wheel. Norman Bjork, 54, of Summerfield, was driving a white sedan Thursday eastbound on Southeast 135th Place when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy discovered the vehicle’s license plate belonged on a black sport utility vehicle.
WCJB

Woman arrested for setting dog on fire in Gainesville, filming the crime

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a homeless woman accused of lighting a dog on fire in an apparent act of revenge against the dog’s owner. According to the arrest report, Tequila Atkins, 37, of Ocala, was taking care of two dogs that belonged to a man she was dating last Thursday in the area of the Walgreens on East University Avenue. Atkins was reportedly upset with the man.
click orlando

US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...

