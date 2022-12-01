A warring couple is asking a judge for permission to reunite at their home in The Villages. Mary Kessler Westerlund, 65, was arrested Nov. 14 after she allegedly bit her husband on the hand during an argument at their home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South. Stuart Westerlund, 72, admitted he retaliated and struck his wife in the face. The couple had been drinking and the argument started after he damaged their car after wrapping up a game of golf in Ocala. He was initially taken to the Lifestream Behavioral Center and was arrested upon his release.

