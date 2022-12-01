Read full article on original website
WCJB
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council to vote on ordinance allowing backyard chickens; council to get updates on city projects, crime
A proposed Inverness backyard chicken ordinance to allow the popular fowl on single-family residences will come home to roost with the city council for the second and final time. The council voted unanimously two weeks ago to allow as many as four hens on residential property in response to a...
villages-news.com
Villager emerges from dental visit to find she’s a victim of Bad Parking
A Villager emerged from a visit to her dentist to discover she the victim of Bad Parking. Maureen Lee went to her dentist Wednesday at Grand Traverse Plaza. After leaving the dentist’s office, she walked into the parking cart and found that her golf cart had been parked in by a car.
Family of 7 displaced, 1 dog dies in house fire, Marion County first responders say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A dog has died and a family of seven is displaced after a house fire Sunday, Marion County Fire Rescue officials said. Firefighters said the fire was under control at 4:45 p.m., about 15 minutes after they responded to reports of a fire. Multiple 911...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Fire Services
Citrus County Fire Rescue to show off its new trucks Monday.
villages-news.com
Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours
A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
mycbs4.com
Dunnellon homicide victim identified, person still wanted for questioning
Dunnellon — 41-year-old Eric Daugherty was killed November 28th in Dunnellon, the Marion County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Walnut Street to help the Dunnellon Police Department. The Sheriff's Office had not said who died until now. They submitted the sketch of a person...
Citrus County Chronicle
CCSO goes ‘door to door’ offering help for those struggling with addiction
As the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s substance abuse advocates go door to door in neighborhoods with high overdose rates, they’re NOT looking to arrest people. They’re looking to save lives and offer help to people who struggle with an addiction to drugs.
leesburg-news.com
Public input will be sought this week on phase 3 of North Lake Trail
On Thursday, Dec. 8, Lake County will host a public meeting for the North Lake Trail Phase 3 Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study. The Project’s Overview will be presented from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Cadwell Community Center (1 Cassady Street, Umatilla). The study evaluates...
villages-news.com
Warring couple asks judge for permission to reunite at their home in The Villages
A warring couple is asking a judge for permission to reunite at their home in The Villages. Mary Kessler Westerlund, 65, was arrested Nov. 14 after she allegedly bit her husband on the hand during an argument at their home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South. Stuart Westerlund, 72, admitted he retaliated and struck his wife in the face. The couple had been drinking and the argument started after he damaged their car after wrapping up a game of golf in Ocala. He was initially taken to the Lifestream Behavioral Center and was arrested upon his release.
villages-news.com
Homeless woman with stolen backpack arrested after found in broken down truck
A homeless woman with a stolen backpack was arrested after she was found in a broken down truck. Sarah Lee Kilby, 35, was found at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the green Ford pickup parked on the sidewalk on the northbound side of State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She initially told police she was waiting for a friend to pick her up.
ocala-news.com
MCSO human trafficking investigation leads to arrest of married couple
A human trafficking investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of an Ocala man and his wife. On Tuesday, November 22, an MCSO Major Crimes detective began investigating 47-year-old Dwight Tawan Edwards after inappropriate texts were discovered between him and two juvenile victims, who were between the ages of 12 and 16, according to MCSO.
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police arrest homeless man with long criminal record
Lady Lake police arrested a homeless man with a criminal record which includes being caught with a stolen Walmart shopping cart. Joseph Brock Liddle, 32, was spotted in the wee hours on Wednesday in the vicinity of Hartsock Sawmill Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on property from which he had previously been trespassed, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Liddle had his hands in the air and asked the police officer not to “freak out,” the report said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man goes on theft and battery spree, deputies say
An Inverness man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges all stemming from a five-day rampage of batteries, thefts, and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Citrus County Sherriff’s Office. According to county arrest records, investigating CCSO deputies said that on June, 23, 2021 Sean...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeless man and woman arrested for squatting in vacant house
Deputies arrested a homeless man and woman in the early morning hours Tuesday, Nov. 29, for squatting in a vacant house in Beverly Hills after the homeowner confirmed they wanted to pursue charges. Deputies were patrolling the area when they spotted one of the defendants, 39-year-old Lucas Calcagni, in all...
WCJB
Ocala Housing Authority to open up spots on waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Housing Authority is opening up 75 spots on its waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance on Friday. Applicants can only apply to a spot online. When applying, you must know the incomes, social security numbers, and dates of birth for all household members.
villages-news.com
Driver who lost license in 2003 arrested after caught back behind wheel
A driver who lost his license after a drunk driving arrest was taken into custody when he was caught back the behind the wheel. Norman Bjork, 54, of Summerfield, was driving a white sedan Thursday eastbound on Southeast 135th Place when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy discovered the vehicle’s license plate belonged on a black sport utility vehicle.
WCJB
Woman arrested for setting dog on fire in Gainesville, filming the crime
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a homeless woman accused of lighting a dog on fire in an apparent act of revenge against the dog’s owner. According to the arrest report, Tequila Atkins, 37, of Ocala, was taking care of two dogs that belonged to a man she was dating last Thursday in the area of the Walgreens on East University Avenue. Atkins was reportedly upset with the man.
click orlando
US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
