ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo Country

Comments / 0

Related
Kalamazoo Country

Remember That Time The Pontiac Silverdome Hosted the 1994 World Cup?

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup underway, soccer fans across the globe have turned their attention to the action in Qatar. Although Team USA was eliminated over the weekend in a tough loss against the Netherlands, there's still plenty of fierce competition ahead to see who will make it to the World Cup finals scheduled for December 18, 2022.
Kalamazoo Country

Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
Kalamazoo Country

Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers

The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
Kalamazoo Country

You Could Own This 4-Bedroom Detroit Home For Just $250,000

As the Morningside neighborhood on the Eastside of Detroit goes through renovations, the area has become more desirable, meaning the housing market in this area is rising as well. This four-bedroom home has a beautiful exterior, amazing interior, and other amenities to make every dollar worth it. Roland Walker, better...
Kalamazoo Country

Flint Michigan Band Has Name Flown Over Egyptian Pyramids

Approaching Autumn, a metal band from Flint, Michigan, has allegedly become the first band to have their name flown over the pyramids of Egypt. They are etching their names in the history books after getting some help from a few special skydiving friends. Ehrin Huhn and Mike Heil are the...
Kalamazoo Country

Roseville Police Looking For Diaper Thief & Community Won’t Help

There seems to be footage floating around the internet from camera stills taken at the Meijer on Little Mack, showing a woman walking out of Meijer with a cart overfilled with boxes of Snuggies Diapers. The Roseville Police posted the photos on their Facebook page, showing the woman and her getaways with a description:
Kalamazoo Country

Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents

There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo, MI
345
Followers
817
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kalamazoocountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy