Former District 10 councilman among 3 finalists to replace Clayton Perry on City Council

San Antonio City Council narrowed its list of contenders to replace District 10 Councilman Perry from 17 down to three Wednesday. On Thursday, council members will interview and select a replacement to represent the Northeast San Antonio district while Perry is on a leave of absence following his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run crash. They will choose from among former Councilman Mike Gallagher, longtime communications worker Joe F. Garcia and Pauline Rubio, a business professor who has worked for two San Antonio chambers of commerce.
North SA Chamber leader resigns; former leader to serve as interim CEO

Just over four years into her role as the first Latina to lead one of San Antonio’s largest business advocacy organizations, Cristina Aldrete is stepping down. The North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1974, recently announced that its board of directors accepted Aldrete’s resignation, which became effective Nov. 23.
Where I Live: Arena District

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Bexar County jail faces ‘dire’ staffing issues, consultants find

A new wide-ranging study of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center recommends that the county take swift action to address its persistent staffing woes, including filling civilian positions that were frozen during the pandemic and making other changes to improve employee retention. The county commissioned the study from American Correctional...
Arboretum San Antonio to take root at former Southeast Side golf course

The proposed public garden devoted to trees and shrubs that San Antonio officials have envisioned for at least three years has landed a home. With the recent purchase of 170 acres on the Southeast Side, the Brooks Development Authority has assured that Arboretum San Antonio will put down its roots at the Republic Golf Club, which closed in 2020.
CPS Energy, ERCOT say they’re ready for winter

As Texas heads into its second winter since the catastrophic freeze of February 2021, the state’s grid operator and CPS Energy said Tuesday they are prepared for a major cold weather event. It’s been almost two years since Texas faced the icy wrath of Winter Storm Uri, which left...
CPS Energy looks to public for input on future power

CPS Energy, the nation’s largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility, serves the Greater San Antonio community with reliable, competitively priced and sustainable power. Reliability. Competitively priced. Sustainable. That’s the mission and the way CPS Energy views the work it does for the community, day in and day...
Want to improve brain health at midlife? Eat more omega-3s.

Want to improve brain health at midlife? Eat more omega-3s. Eating cold-water fish and other sources of omega-3 fatty acids may preserve brain health and enhance cognition in middle age, new evidence from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) indicates. Having at...
Grant Moody sworn in as Bexar County’s new Pct. 3 commissioner

Surrounded by his family at the Bexar County Courthouse Wednesday morning, Grant Moody lifted his right hand and was sworn in by County Court 11 Judge Tommy Stolhandske as Bexar County’s Precinct 3 county commissioner. The precinct covers a large swath of the North Side of San Antonio and the incorporated city of Alamo Heights.
Where I Live: Mission San José

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
