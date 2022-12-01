San Antonio City Council narrowed its list of contenders to replace District 10 Councilman Perry from 17 down to three Wednesday. On Thursday, council members will interview and select a replacement to represent the Northeast San Antonio district while Perry is on a leave of absence following his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run crash. They will choose from among former Councilman Mike Gallagher, longtime communications worker Joe F. Garcia and Pauline Rubio, a business professor who has worked for two San Antonio chambers of commerce.

4 DAYS AGO