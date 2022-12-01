Read full article on original website
What the midterms tell us about the 2023 City Council battlegrounds to watch
Under the city’s newly drawn maps, all but one of San Antonio’s City Council districts favored Democrat Beto O’Rourke for governor this year by wide margins, according to data provided by the progressive political firm Flagship Campaigns. Council District 9, currently represented by John Courage, is the...
Former District 10 councilman among 3 finalists to replace Clayton Perry on City Council
San Antonio City Council narrowed its list of contenders to replace District 10 Councilman Perry from 17 down to three Wednesday. On Thursday, council members will interview and select a replacement to represent the Northeast San Antonio district while Perry is on a leave of absence following his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run crash. They will choose from among former Councilman Mike Gallagher, longtime communications worker Joe F. Garcia and Pauline Rubio, a business professor who has worked for two San Antonio chambers of commerce.
North SA Chamber leader resigns; former leader to serve as interim CEO
Just over four years into her role as the first Latina to lead one of San Antonio’s largest business advocacy organizations, Cristina Aldrete is stepping down. The North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1974, recently announced that its board of directors accepted Aldrete’s resignation, which became effective Nov. 23.
Pedro Rodriguez, ‘staunch advocate and defender’ of Chicano culture in San Antonio, dies at 86
Pedro Rodriguez was the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s first director, leading the nonprofit organization from 1983 to 1998 in its vision of providing multidisciplinary cultural and artistic programs focused on Chicano, Latino and Native American arts and culture in San Antonio. “He [was] a key arts administrator and arts...
Bexar County votes to remodel aging annex building near UTSA’s new data science school downtown
A county-owned building that had previously been considered for demolition instead will be redeveloped to keep pace with a growing need for office space and improvements near San Pedro Creek, Bexar County commissioners decided on Tuesday. An earlier plan to raze the 1950s-era Courthouse Annex Building at 203 W. Nueva...
With scenic views and rugged trails open for dogs, Eisenhower Park is often crowded
Eisenhower Park, located next to Camp Bullis on San Antonio’s North Side, is easily one of the city’s most popular hiking spots. For years, the park was a small island of green, accessible to visitors who would park in the lot and explore its six miles of trail.
Where I Live: Arena District
Where I Live: Arena District
Bexar County jail faces ‘dire’ staffing issues, consultants find
A new wide-ranging study of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center recommends that the county take swift action to address its persistent staffing woes, including filling civilian positions that were frozen during the pandemic and making other changes to improve employee retention. The county commissioned the study from American Correctional...
Arboretum San Antonio to take root at former Southeast Side golf course
The proposed public garden devoted to trees and shrubs that San Antonio officials have envisioned for at least three years has landed a home. With the recent purchase of 170 acres on the Southeast Side, the Brooks Development Authority has assured that Arboretum San Antonio will put down its roots at the Republic Golf Club, which closed in 2020.
CPS Energy, ERCOT say they’re ready for winter
As Texas heads into its second winter since the catastrophic freeze of February 2021, the state’s grid operator and CPS Energy said Tuesday they are prepared for a major cold weather event. It’s been almost two years since Texas faced the icy wrath of Winter Storm Uri, which left...
CPS Energy looks to public for input on future power
CPS Energy, the nation’s largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility, serves the Greater San Antonio community with reliable, competitively priced and sustainable power. Reliability. Competitively priced. Sustainable. That’s the mission and the way CPS Energy views the work it does for the community, day in and day...
San Antonio’s week in photos, Nov. 27-Dec. 3
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
To make real progress in economic development, San Antonio needs a new strategic paradigm
Last month, by unanimous vote, San Antonio City Council accepted the much flawed Strategic Framework and Workplan presented by the City’s Economic Development Department. Instead of a real economic development plan, the council seems to be sticking to what they know: an updated commercial real estate site selection playbook.
Blue-collar STEM workers tout well-paying, in-demand jobs without the advanced degree
The San Antonio Report and San Antonio Woman Magazine have partnered to create a series of three in-depth articles looking at the STEM ecosystem in San Antonio. This is the third article in that series, examining blue-collar opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math fields. Read part one and part two here.
Bexar County grand jury indicts fired police officer in shooting of Erik Cantu
A Bexar County grand jury indicted former San Antonio police officer James Brennand on two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant and one count of attempted murder, District Attorney Joe Gonzales announced Thursday. Brennand allegedly shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu multiple times in a parking lot of a McDonald’s...
Want to improve brain health at midlife? Eat more omega-3s.
Want to improve brain health at midlife? Eat more omega-3s. Eating cold-water fish and other sources of omega-3 fatty acids may preserve brain health and enhance cognition in middle age, new evidence from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) indicates. Having at...
Grant Moody sworn in as Bexar County’s new Pct. 3 commissioner
Surrounded by his family at the Bexar County Courthouse Wednesday morning, Grant Moody lifted his right hand and was sworn in by County Court 11 Judge Tommy Stolhandske as Bexar County’s Precinct 3 county commissioner. The precinct covers a large swath of the North Side of San Antonio and the incorporated city of Alamo Heights.
Where I Live: Mission San José
Where I Live: Mission San José
Nirenberg reshuffles committee assignments in the wake of City Council turmoil
Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued new assignments for City Council committees Tuesday after two members received votes of no-confidence from their colleagues this month. The mayor gets to choose who serves on which of the city’s committees, as well as which members of the council represent the city on various other boards.
‘More joy and more magic’: Disabled performers shine onstage with Children’s Ballet of San Antonio
Just because you don’t walk doesn’t mean you can’t fly. On Dec. 9-10 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre, Imogen Crandall will take the stage as one of 10 disabled performers with the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio for its annual production of The Children’s Nutcracker.
