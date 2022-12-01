Read full article on original website
Health Care Sector Update for 12/05/2022: DRMA,BCRX,LNTH,YMTX
Healthcare stocks fell Monday but outperformed most other sectors, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.0% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 1.1%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was down by 2.5%. In company news, Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) plunged as much as 63% to...
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
Merck a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.6% Yield (MRK)
Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.6% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
RE or MKL: Which P&C Insurance Stock is Better Placed?
Better pricing, an improving rate environment, exposure growth, prudent underwriting and solid capital position poise the property and casualty insurers well amid a volatile market. However, an active catastrophe environment could weigh on the upside. Global commercial insurance prices rose for 20 straight quarters though the magnitude has slowed down...
Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Blackstone & Cigna
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), Blackstone Inc. (BX) and Cigna Corporation (CI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a Trending Stock
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this cloud-based security company have returned -2.8%, compared to...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Caterpillar, Merck, UnitedHealth Group and Walmart
Chicago, IL – December 5, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Merck & Co. Inc. MRK, UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH and Walmart Inc. WMT.
Here's Why Investing in MRC Global (MRC) Makes Sense Now
MRC Global Inc. MRC is benefiting from strength in its businesses, accretive contract wins and a sound capital-deployment strategy. The currently Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) player has a market capitalization of $996.6 million. In the past year, the stock has gained 64% compared with the industry’s growth of 45.5%.
Can These 2 Stocks Crush the Market Again in 2023?
Equities have been southbound for most of the year. And after a solid performance in the early days of the pandemic, the biotech industry is lagging the struggling overall stock market. But some biotechs are doing great. The list includes Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB). These two...
THRM Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $74.25, changing hands for $74.57/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Bears are Losing Control Over Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) have been struggling lately and have lost 12.4% over the past four weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Meta Platforms (META) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this social media company have returned +36% over the past month versus the...
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.16 in the previous session. Enphase Energy has gained 83.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 33.7% return for the Zacks Solar industry.
3 Defense Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Now
As an investor, you likely want to protect your portfolio from the risks of a bear market and uncertain economic conditions. One way to do this is by investing in defensive stocks. Defensive stocks are stocks that tend to perform well during times of market volatility because they provide goods and services that are essential, no matter the state of the economy. Let’s take a closer look at what defensive stocks are and how you can use them to protect your portfolio.
Why Palantir Plunged 14.7% in November
Shares of software platform Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) fell 14.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Palantir burst onto the public markets in 2020 as a tantalizing software play with products used by the CIA and Department of Defense, which Palantir is now expanding to commercial customers.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is a Trending Stock
Teekay Tankers (TNK) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil and gas shipping company have returned +1.7% over the past month...
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
