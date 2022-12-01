Read full article on original website
Related
und.com
Guiliano, Janton shatter multiple school records at US Open
It was a weekend to remember for Notre Dame sophomore Chris Guilliano and freshman Tommy Janton. Nine Irish swimmers competed this weekend at the Toyota U.S. Open in Greensboro, N.C. Guiliano and Janton each walked away with multiple school records and Olympic Trials cuts. Guiliano got the party started on...
und.com
Notre Dame dominates rival UConn with 74-60 win
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A complete effort from start to finish. There is no more appropriate way to put it. On Sunday, No. 7 Notre Dame (7-1) hosted No. 3 UConn (6-1) at Purcell Pavilion. The Irish walked away with a dominant 74-60 victory, beating the Huskies on Notre Dame’s home court for the first time since 2013.
und.com
Track Opens Indoor Season With Blue and Gold Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Fighting Irish track and field team opened their indoor season with their first home meet of the year, the Blue and Gold Invitational. The meet featured ten other programs who came to Loftus Sports Center to kick off the indoor season. Emma Albano took...
und.com
Irish Will Face South Carolina In 2022 Gator Bowl
The University of Notre Dame football team (8-4) will face South Carolina (8-4) in the 2022 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on December 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The game will be broadcast on ABC. The Irish will face the Gamecocks for the fifth time overall and it...
Comments / 0