SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A complete effort from start to finish. There is no more appropriate way to put it. On Sunday, No. 7 Notre Dame (7-1) hosted No. 3 UConn (6-1) at Purcell Pavilion. The Irish walked away with a dominant 74-60 victory, beating the Huskies on Notre Dame’s home court for the first time since 2013.

18 HOURS AGO