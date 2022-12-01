CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal after an up-and-down two seasons as the starter, the school confirmed Monday. Uiagalelei was replaced after two series in Saturday’s 39-10 win over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship, and coach Dabo Swinney already has announced freshman Cade Klubnik will start in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee. The 10th-ranked Tigers (11-2) started 8-0, but Uiagalelei struggled in the Oct. 22 game against Syracuse and was benched in the second half. Klubnik led a fourth-quarter comeback in a 27-21 win. Clemson’s offense was stagnant in a 35-14 loss at Notre Dame, and Uiagalelei was just 8-of-29 passing in a 31-30 loss to South Carolina. Klubnik took over after the Tigers went three-and-out on their first two possessions against North Carolina.

20 MINUTES AGO