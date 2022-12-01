Read full article on original website
Over $35K in merchandise stolen from Palo Alto Apple Store on Black Friday
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects robbed the Apple Store in downtown Palo Alto on Black Friday, shoplifting items valued at about $35,000, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. The robbery was initially reported as a shoplift on Friday Nov. 25 at around 4:17 p.m. According to a Palo Alto PD spokesperson, the […]
Overnight burglary reported at Panda Express in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for suspect(s) in an overnight burglary of a Panda Express, the Oakland Police Department told KRON4. The burglary happened Sunday around 4 a.m. at the location on 5108 Broadway. Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of a burglary. The suspect(s) broke into the Panda Express through […]
Family grieves, remembers Antioch Chevron store employee killed during armed robbery
Renate Overton says everything changed for her family after she got the call that her fiancée, James Williams, was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Antioch.
Suspect brandishes knife, arrested for armed robbery in Napa: police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested for an armed robbery on Friday, the Napa Police Department (NPD) said in a Facebook post. The unidentified male suspect stole a number of items and brandished a knife at staff who tried to stop him. Police then found the suspect walking southbound on Soscol Avenue where […]
KTVU FOX 2
Video: California Apple store ransacked by thieves as staff warn customers not to stop them
PALO ALTO, Calif. - A pair of masked bandits are still at large after brazenly robbing a California Apple store in broad daylight on Black Friday, and video of the incident has gone viral showing staff watching on and warning customers against intervening as the thieves made away with tens of thousands of dollars in loot.
KTVU FOX 2
Police break up sideshows on the Bay Bridge, Brentwood
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area police were busy this weekend breaking up more dangerous sideshows. One broke out on Friday night on the Bay Bridge. The Instagram account, Bay Area Alert, posted video of several cars spinning donuts across the eastbound lanes of the bridge. As traffic backed up, people...
4 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Daly City (Daly City, CA)
The San Francisco Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred in the parking lot of a Target store at the Serramonte Center in Daly City.
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico
Tepatitlan, Mexico - A San Mateo woman went missing in Mexico last week, and her family is pleading for help finding her. Monica De Leon was last seen walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, they said.
Arrest made in ATM theft from East Oakland business
OAKLAND – One person was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of an ATM from an East Oakland business last month.According to Oakland Police, at least three suspects broke into a business on the 8400 block of International Boulevard on the morning of November 6. Police said the suspects loaded the machine into a vehicle and fled the scene.During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from the business showing the suspects.On Friday, police said one of the suspects showed up at the department headquarters to retrieve property. An officer noted the person was among those from the surveillance video.The person was safely taken into custody, police said. Officers did not release the suspect's identity.Police said Friday that the department has investigated 2,400 robberies so far this year, which is down 2% from this time last year.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.
Over 4 pounds of fentanyl seized in Marin County drug bust
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A narcotics investigation launched by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two and the seizure of over four pounds of fentanyl, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Hector David Rodriguz, 22 of Richmond, and Maribel Diaz Maldonado, 26 of Richmond, were arrested in […]
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
padailypost.com
$35,000 heist at Apple Store goes viral, employees tell customers not to interfere
A customer at the Apple Store in downtown Palo Alto recorded a Black Friday heist by two men, and the video shows the thieves ripping iPhones off the cords while employees usher customers out of their way. “Should we stop them?” one customer can be heard asking in the crowded...
Pacifica police investigate brazen smash-and-grab robbery on Highway 1
PACIFICA – Police in Pacifica are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery Wednesday afternoon targeting a woman's car stuck in traffic in the area of state Highway 1.On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.The victim reported she was in her vehicle and stopped in traffic when a suspect exited from another vehicle, smashed her window and removed property from her vehicle.Police said the victim was struck by broken glass but was not seriously injured.Police said there were two suspects involved, a man and woman in their 20s. The vehicle is described as a compact SUV similar to a Ford Escape, and it was last seen speeding south on Highway 1.
1 arrested after ATM theft in Oakland; 2 suspects still at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested Thursday after an overnight ATM theft last month, the Oakland Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. at One Stop Market located on the 8400 block of International Boulevard. Police said three people entered the business and loaded […]
foxla.com
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk during a "botched" robbery will not face a murder charge because the victim had opened fire on the suspect despite his life not being in danger, officials said Thursday. James Williams, 36, was killed during an early...
3 suspects arrested in ‘brazen’ Oakland carjacking: police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a carjacking that the Oakland Police Department described as “brazen.” An investigation yielded another vehicle that police also found to be stolen. On Nov. 27, police said that as a woman was getting out of her car on the 2200 block of Ransom […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in Oakland after ditching car with drugs, money & walking through traffic
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man under the influence of drugs was arrested and given multiple charges after police discovered $110,000 worth of fentanyl in his vehicle on an Oakland freeway, police said. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. on I-580 near Grand Avenue, police received numerous reports of a man behaving...
Man suspected of burglary flees police
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (BCN) — A man suspected of burglarizing a restaurant in Morgan Hill Monday was arrested after he reportedly fled from officers and was ultimately apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit. Anthony Moses Garcia, 29, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
South San Francisco police seize large stash of pot, heroin, fentanyl and LSD
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco confirmed a significant drug seizure Friday afternoon at a hotel that included a large amount of marijuana, heroin, fentanyl and LSD.According to a tweet by the South San Francisco Police Department, officers found the drugs inside a hotel room on the 300 block of Gateway Boulevard. Police also found evidence of drug sales and distribution. Police did not say whether there were any arrests in connection with the drug bust or provide specific quantities of the drugs seized. The investigation is still ongoing.
