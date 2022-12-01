Read full article on original website
Related
UCLA Lands Cal Linebacker Transfer Oluwafemi Oladejo
UCLA didn't waste any time landing a player out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Mere hours after Cal linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo announced he was going in the portal, he quickly tweeted his future destination of UCLA. The Bruins are plenty familiar with Oladejo; just 10 days ago, he had a...
247Sports
USC center Brett Neilon posts goodbye on Instagram; Trojan career likely over after injury
The last time USC Trojans fans saw Brett Neilon, he was being carted off after suffering a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter of USC's 47-24 loss to Utah Friday's Pac-12 championship game. It will likely be the last time the sixth-year senior offensive lineman will be seen in...
AUDIO: Chip Kelly on UCLA Playing Pitt in the Sun Bowl
UCLA Chip Kelly talked about UCLA playing in the Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh, the Panthers' coaching staff, particpation from his players in the game, the benefit of the extra practices for the team and defensive coordinator Bill McGovern.
Transfer Portal Opens: UCLA Transfer Recruiting Targets UPDATED 12/5
The craziness is about to start. The transfer portal opens Monday and all hell will break loose -- and UCLA will really start recruiting for the 2023 cycle...
UCLA Receives a Saturday Night “BOOM!"
On Saturday night, UCLA football received a verbal commitment, and it's pretty likely it's one of the three prospects on an official visit this weekend...
Sporting News
Who plays in the Rose Bowl this year? Teams, date, schedule for New Year’s 6 bowl game
There is no bowl game that carries the same level of prestige as the Rose Bowl. "The Granddaddy of them All" might not be working to crown a national champion this season, but that doesn't take away from the history of playing in Pasadena at the end of the college football season.
USC DB Calen Bullock crushed on Twitter for poor tackling effort
USC defensive back Calen Bullock was crushed on Twitter for his poor tackling effort against Utah on Friday night. The Utes won the Pac-12 Championship Game 47-24 over the Trojans. They impressively came back from down 17-3 to win the game. The Utes rattled off 23 points in the fourth quarter to turn things into a blowout.
Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams sound off after USC's loss to Utah in Pac-12 title alters CFB Playoff hopes
USC head football coach Lincoln Riley and Heisman Trophy quarterback candidate Caleb Williams were noticeably disappointed following Friday night's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It was an outcome that likely cost the Trojans a spot in the College Football Playoff this season. "Disappointing night for us,"...
California High School Wins State Title Without a Pass Completion
Granada Hills Charter not only didn’t complete a pass in the championship game but also for the entirety of the 2022 campaign.
How Utah Twitter reacted to the Utes’ Pac-12 championship game victory
Twitter reacted after the Utah Utes beat the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Shafter advances to CIF Division 5-A state championship after 20-16 victory over Walnut HS
WALNUT, Calif. (KGET) — Shafter High School advanced to the CIF Division 5-A state football championship after defeating Walnut in the Southern California Regional Championship, 20-16. Shafter will now be looking to win the school’s first ever state football championship next week. The Generals known as the Cardiac Kids during this postseason needed to mount […]
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
onefootdown.com
USC’s loss to Utah means Notre Dame Football’s bowl projection changes
The USC Trojans changed the course of Notre Dame’s football season — and bowl projection — for the second week in a row. In the PAC 12 Championship game, the Utah Utes absolutely wrecked Southern Cal with bully ball and pure determination for a 47-24 win. So...
trendingwork.com
High School Football Live Updates: Friday Night’s CIF Southern California Regional Championship!
After Muir High School’s football team won its first CIF Southern Section title since 1989 and fifth overall, the school found out the next day that its next game would be played near the Arizona border. On Saturday night, Muir (8-6) won the Division 10 title with a 21-0...
ocsportszone.com
Final on CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Game on Friday Dec. 2
It’s the start of a big weekend for five Orange County high school football teams that will competing in the CIF State Regional Bowl Games. Northwood, the CIF Division 8 championship, will be playing Kennedy of Delano Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. OC Sports Zone will provide updates...
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster’s historic season ends
SAN DIEGO — The magical season for the Lancaster football team came to an end on Friday night. Lancaster lost to Classical Academy 34-14 at Del Norte High in the CIF Southern Regional Division 6AA championship.
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
sjvsun.com
Hurtado takes slim lead in SD 16 race
The lead Central Valley State Senate race has, once again, changed hands after the latest update of votes from Kern County. Heading into Friday, David Shepard (R–Porterville) held a 245 vote lead over incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) in the race for Senate District 16. Shepard’s lead is now...
smartcitiesdive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
City of Bakersfield sued by conservation groups for diverting Kern River
The City of Bakersfield is being sued by multiple conservation groups for diverting the Kern River for its own benefit and the benefit of multiple water districts.
247Sports
63K+
Followers
403K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2