UCLA Lands Cal Linebacker Transfer Oluwafemi Oladejo

UCLA didn't waste any time landing a player out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Mere hours after Cal linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo announced he was going in the portal, he quickly tweeted his future destination of UCLA. The Bruins are plenty familiar with Oladejo; just 10 days ago, he had a...
247Sports

AUDIO: Chip Kelly on UCLA Playing Pitt in the Sun Bowl

UCLA Chip Kelly talked about UCLA playing in the Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh, the Panthers' coaching staff, particpation from his players in the game, the benefit of the extra practices for the team and defensive coordinator Bill McGovern.
Larry Brown Sports

USC DB Calen Bullock crushed on Twitter for poor tackling effort

USC defensive back Calen Bullock was crushed on Twitter for his poor tackling effort against Utah on Friday night. The Utes won the Pac-12 Championship Game 47-24 over the Trojans. They impressively came back from down 17-3 to win the game. The Utes rattled off 23 points in the fourth quarter to turn things into a blowout.
KGET

Shafter advances to CIF Division 5-A state championship after 20-16 victory over Walnut HS

WALNUT, Calif. (KGET) — Shafter High School advanced to the CIF Division 5-A state football championship after defeating Walnut in the Southern California Regional Championship, 20-16. Shafter will now be looking to win the school’s first ever state football championship next week. The Generals known as the Cardiac Kids during this postseason needed to mount […]
onefootdown.com

USC’s loss to Utah means Notre Dame Football’s bowl projection changes

The USC Trojans changed the course of Notre Dame’s football season — and bowl projection — for the second week in a row. In the PAC 12 Championship game, the Utah Utes absolutely wrecked Southern Cal with bully ball and pure determination for a 47-24 win. So...
ocsportszone.com

Final on CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Game on Friday Dec. 2

It’s the start of a big weekend for five Orange County high school football teams that will competing in the CIF State Regional Bowl Games. Northwood, the CIF Division 8 championship, will be playing Kennedy of Delano Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. OC Sports Zone will provide updates...
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster’s historic season ends

SAN DIEGO — The magical season for the Lancaster football team came to an end on Friday night. Lancaster lost to Classical Academy 34-14 at Del Norte High in the CIF Southern Regional Division 6AA championship.
KGET

People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities

As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
sjvsun.com

Hurtado takes slim lead in SD 16 race

The lead Central Valley State Senate race has, once again, changed hands after the latest update of votes from Kern County. Heading into Friday, David Shepard (R–Porterville) held a 245 vote lead over incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) in the race for Senate District 16. Shepard’s lead is now...
smartcitiesdive.com

High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023

California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
