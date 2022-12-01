ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Signs That COVID Infection Might Harm the Liver

By Steven Reinberg
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8aoq_0jU9u6Qb00

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 may harm the liver, a small study suggests.

The virus appears to increase liver stiffness, a sign of potential long-term injury, but it's too early to tell if that portends serious liver disease, the researchers said.

"COVID infections have been observed to cause inflammation and damage to a number of different organ systems like the brain, the intestines and the liver," said researcher Dr. Theodore Pierce , an abdominal radiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Stiffness is an indicator of liver damage, such as fibrosis, a buildup of scar tissue. Scarring can diminish healthy liver tissue and, over time, cause it to stop functioning normally. Fibrosis can lead to liver cancer and liver failure.

Pierce said it is too soon to know whether the liver damage caused by COVID-19 will have lasting effects.

"We haven't followed people for a long period of time because COVID has only been around for a few years, so we just don't know what will happen to people," he said. "In theory, it could progress to a more severe form of liver injury. The other possibility is that if you accumulate liver injury from COVID-19 and from other sources, [it] could be additive."

For example, fatty liver disease, which affects about 100 million Americans, is becoming the most common cause of end-stage liver disease, Pierce said.

"It's not known if the injury from COVID could be additive in people who have other reasons to develop end-stage liver disease," he explained.

The researchers plan to follow COVID-19 patients to see if they develop serious liver disease. They also want to find out if COVID is the cause of liver stiffness. For this, they plan to dig deeper into their data.

Finally, they hope to learn how the severity of a COVID-19 infection affects the liver and if damage can occur in patients who have tested positive for COVID but have no symptoms.

"You would expect that worse COVID-19 infection would lead to more liver damage, and so if we weren't able to observe that relationship, that would be more evidence to suggest that that COVID-19 is, in fact, causing liver damage, and not just that it's some weird coincidence," Pierce said.

For the study, his team compared liver stiffness in 31 men and women who had COVID-19 with 50 people without the virus. After controlling for age, sex and time from COVID diagnosis, the researchers found that COVID-19 patients had significantly greater liver stiffness than the control group.

Some people who didn't have COVID-19 also had stiffened livers, the investigators found. That's a finding they can't explain.

Pierce doesn't think patients who have had COVID-19 should worry about potential liver damage.

"Our results are very preliminary, and I don't think people need to panic because of our results," he said. "I don't think we can base clinical decisions on the findings of our study."

An expert who was not involved with the new research agreed.

"I don’t think the study is large enough to draw conclusions, including whether the results are persistent, but this does raise concerns that COVID infections, at least in the age group studied, could affect the liver," said Dr. Marc Siegel , a clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City. "This is in keeping with what we already know about the multisystem effects of COVID."

The findings were presented Thursday at a meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, in Chicago and online. Research presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

For more on COVID-19, head to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

SOURCES: Theodore Pierce, MD, abdominal radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston; Marc Siegel, MD, clinical professor, medicine, NYU Langone Medical Center, New York City; presentation, Radiological Society of North America meeting, Chicago and online, Dec. 1, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

CDC director urges vaccination amid record high reports of flu, RSV

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warned of extremely high levels of respiratory illness in the U.S. on Monday, particularly flu hospitalizations, and made another call for people to stay up to date on their vaccinations. In a briefing, Walensky said the U.S. is seeing elevated levels of COVID-19, […]
Wyoming News

Pfizer Asks FDA to Approve Tweaked COVID Booster as Third Shot for Kids Under 5

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Infants and young children could soon receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine as part of their three-dose series. Pfizer Inc. on Monday asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to have the vaccine that targets the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 replace the third dose in the series for children aged 6 months through 4 years old. Children in that age group would still receive two doses of the original COVID vaccine prior to the Omicron-targeted dose. ...
Wyoming News

Girl Toddlers Have Bigger Vocabularies, and Researchers Now Know Why

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Young girls tend to babble their way to bigger vocabularies earlier than boys, and researchers now think they might know why. It has nothing to do with gender, and everything to do with parental interaction, researchers assert. Parents tend to talk more to young children who have started talking and can respond to them, regardless of gender, according to data derived from more...
Wyoming News

Bribing Folks Can Help Them Meet Weight-Loss Goals, Study Finds

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Money may not buy happiness, but it might give low-income obese people an extra incentive to lose weight, a new study suggests. The study, of people from urban neighborhoods, found that cash rewards encouraged participants to shed some extra pounds, versus a weight-loss program with no financial bonuses. And the effects were similar whether people were rewarded for reaching their weight-loss goals, or...
Wyoming News

Feds Urge Vaccination as 'Tripledemic' Hits More Americans

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Flu, RSV and COVID-19 are creating a perfect storm of respiratory disease that is overwhelming the nation's health care systems. Vaccination will be key to getting through the winter holidays with your health intact, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a media briefing Monday. "For two of the three viruses discussed today, there are vaccines," Walensky...
Wyoming News

As Alcohol Abuse Declines Among Teens, Marijuana Abuse Soars

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- American kids are drinking to excess less and abusing marijuana more, a new study finds. Marijuana abuse among 6- to 18-year-olds has increased 245% since 2000, while child alcohol abuse has steadily declined over those years, say researchers who analyzed poisonings over two decades. "This dramatic increase does coincide with this huge wave of decriminalization in the U.S.," said lead researcher Dr. Adrienne...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy