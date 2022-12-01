We’re not quite done with the rain just yet. The atmosphere remains slightly unsettled with rounds of showers possible for the next couple of days. By dawn, a weak disturbance will move through the region bringing widespread showers with brief heavy rain. We’ll quiet down a bit Monday afternoon, but more showers are likely through Tuesday. Then, we’ll dry out for a couple of days before the next system(s) arrive Friday/Saturday.

21 HOURS AGO