Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Health Highlights: Dec. 5, 2022
Shingles ups odds for heart attack, stroke by almost 30%. Luckily, getting a shingles vaccine guards against the condition and thereby may also protect against heart issues. Vicious cycle: Epilepsy seizures can prompt more epilepsy seizures. Mouse studies show that seizures cause the brain to change the structure of myelin, the insulating sheath that covers nerve cells. These changes predispose the brain to have more seizures, researchers said.
KHQ Right Now
There Are No Useful Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Left Against New COVID Variants
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The last of six COVID monoclonal antibody treatments has lost its federal authorization because, like the others, it no longer works against the newest Omicron subvariants. This last monoclonal antibody was bebtelovimab, delivered as a one-hour IV infusion. The FDA said in a...
Comments / 0