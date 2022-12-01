Read full article on original website
Ellsworth church holds annual drive-by cookie sale
ELLSWORTH — The annual Holiday Cookie Sale at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth, 121 Bucksport Road, will again be held in a drive-by format on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9-11 a.m. Prepacked boxes of three dozen assorted holiday cookies will be sold for $25 dollars per box. Cookies...
Registration opens for adult chorus
ELLSWORTH — SCHERZO \skertsō\ is an adult chorus, organized by Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) in collaboration with Friends in Action, in Ellsworth. The primary focus of this chorus is to have fun singing. No auditions are required and all voices are welcome. Sessions for adults ages 50-plus...
'Telling Stone' author to sign books at Sherman's Dec. 10
BAR HARBOR — Scott Dickerson will be signing copies of his new novel, “Telling Stone,” at Sherman's Bookshop in Bar Harbor from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. “Telling Stone” is about Paleolithic people and the art revolution they created 23,500 years ago in northern Spain.
