Two women indicted for murder in bizarre attack on college students in Alabama woods

A federal grand jury this week indicted two women in separate but related indictments for murder, kidnapping, robbery, and unlawful use of a firearm in the shooting death of a Florida college student who was exploring a national forest in Alabama with his girlfriend.

Authorities believe one of the two women flagged down Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfiend, Mikayla Paulus, by posing as a stranded motorist.

When the couple stopped, Yasmine Marie Adel Hider, 20, of Edmond, Oklahoma, reported pulled out a gun and ordered them into the woods.

Simjee pulled out his own gun and shots were exchanged. Simjee died of his wounds while his alleged assailant, Hider was wounded, but survived.

The four-count indictments filed in U.S. District Court charge Hider and Krystal Diane Pinkins, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, with murder, kidnapping, robbery, and unlawful use of a firearm during a crime of violence arising out of events that occurred in the Talladega National Forest on August 14, 2022.

The maximum penalty for murder, kidnapping, and unlawful use of a firearm during a crime of violence is life in prison. The maximum penalty for robbery is 15 years in prison.