Door County Pulse
DCU Boys Swimmers Fifth at Plymouth Invite
The Door County United (DCU) cooperative boys swimming team placed fifth out of eight teams at the Dec. 3 Plymouth Invite. Sheboygan North topped the team standings with 487 points, followed by Green Bay United (362), Manitowoc Lincoln (357), Plymouth (250) and DCU (215) rounding out the top five. DCU...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Barbara Helm
Barbara Helm, 87, of Sturgeon Bay, died at Cherry Cove Assisting Living in Sturgeon Bay. She was an animal lover, especially cats, and was an avid reader, often reading until the early morning hours. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Boleslaw and Maria (Wesolowska) Chelminiak; former husband and...
