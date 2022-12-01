Three Tigers earn All-SEC honors from Pro Football Focus

Three of Auburn Football’s top-performing players have earned recognition for their regular-season efforts.

Cornerback D.J. James, EDGE Derick Hall, and running back Tank Bigsby have all been named to the All-SEC team by Pro Football Focus. James earns a spot on the All-SEC second team, while Hall and Bigsby represent Auburn on the third team.

James, who transferred from Oregon last offseason, ends the regular season as Auburn’s highest-rated defender by receiving an overall grade of 82.4. He was a threat to opposing quarterbacks this fall, as receivers caught just 24 of 59 passes thrown his way for 299 yards and two touchdowns. He ended the season with 25 tackles, eight pass deflections, and an interception. James’ lone interception was returned 27 yards for a touchdown against Western Kentucky.

Hall was Auburn’s seventh-best defender according to PFF, with an overall grade of 71.0. Hall was involved in 745 snaps this season and was the second-best pass rusher on the team with a grade of 82.2. He was behind only Eku Leota, who suffered a season-ending injury in Auburn’s loss to LSU on Oct. 1. Hall recorded 60 tackles in 2022, and hurried the opposing quarterback ten times.

Auburn’s best offensive player this season was running back Tank Bigsby with a grade of 82.5. He took 498 snaps in 2022 and rushed for 970 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also reached the 100-yard mark four times, including two times over Auburn’s final three games.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, and Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders were among those who earned All-SEC first-team honors by Pro Football Focus.